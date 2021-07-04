Kerala govt starts publishing details of Covid victims

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of mounting pressure following allegations of under-reporting of Covid deaths, the state government has started publishing the names of persons who died of the viral disease. The Covid bulletin issued on Saturday contained the name, place, age and date of death of the Covid victims, besides other details. Of the 135 deaths reported on Saturday, the maximum number of fatalities (24) was from Thiruvananthapuram district. Only two deaths were confirmed from Wayanad in the Covid bulletin issued on Saturday. The Opposition had urged the state government to review the Covid death data of the state.