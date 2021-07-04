STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TP Chandrasekharan murder convict ties knot while on parole

It is said that the marriage function was held at a secret venue at Thalasserry in the presence of a handful of trusted friends. 

Published: 04th July 2021 06:37 AM

S Shijith at his wedding | FB Photo 

By Express News Service

KANNUR: S Shijith known as Annan Shijith, the sixth accused in the murder of RMP leader TP Chandrasekharan, who was convicted by the court and is on parole now, got married a few days back.  
Since the marriages of Muhammad Shafi and Kirmani Manoj, the other two persons convicted by the court in connection with the murder of TP, had created controversies, only a few people including close friends were invited for the marriage function. 

It is also said, Shijith had asked his friends not to share the pictures taken during the marriage on FB. It was in May that Annan Shijith was released on parole.  

Earlier, the participation of A N Shamseer, MLA, in the marriage function of Muhammad Shafi  and Kirmani Manoj had become a controversy. On June 11, both Annan Shijith and Muhammad Shafi were present at the function held at Panur in connection with the first death anniversary celebration of P K Kunhananthan, another co accused in the murder of T P Chandrasekharan.  

