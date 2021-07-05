Kitex row: Kerala business friendly, says Pinarayi as he thanks Harsh Goenka's RPG group

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid the allegations of harassment raised against the government by Kitex group, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday said Kerala was one of the most investor-friendly states in India.

The chief minister tweeted this in response to a tweet by Harsh Goenka, chairman of RPG group of companies, who said the Kerala Government was very supportive of his company.

In his tweet, the chief minister thanked Goenka for allaying the apprehensions over Kerala’s ease-of-doing business.

“Your honesty is much appreciated. Kerala has been one of the most investor-friendly states in India and will continue to be so. The LDF Govt ensures that sustainable and innovative industries thrive here,” the chief minister tweeted.

On June 29, Kitex group chairman and managing director Sabu Jacob had announced his decision to scrap his Rs 3,500-crore project in the state, alleging humiliating experience in the form of frequent checks by the authorities.

This has created a storm on social media with a majority indicting the state for its unfriendly approach towards investors.

Former member of PM’s economic advisory council Shamika Ravi tweeted: “If you have ever wondered why Kerala continues to have twice the unemployment rate as all-India, this should be an important case study to follow”, referring to the Kitex row.

In reply to Shamika Ravi’s tweet, Goenka tweeted: “We are the largest employers in Kerala. We find the local government very supportive.”

In response to this, Shamika tweeted: “Glad to hear that you’re bucking the trend,” while stating that Kerala’s high unemployment level remains a huge concern.

Meanwhile, the Ernakulam district industries centre has reportedly submitted a report to the director of industries and commerce pointing out the complaints and apprehension of the Kitex group.

The report also stressed the need to create an industry-friendly atmosphere for Kitex.

Newsprint takeover

Kerala Congress leader P C Thomas said if government had taken over the Velloor Newsprint Factory, it would have been the largest industry run by the state government, which has the potential to employ many.

Kitex workers to protest today against attempts to ‘destroy’ company

KOCHI: Kitex Garment workers will stage a protest against those trying to destroy the company on its Kizhakkambalam premises at 6pm on Monday adhering to the Covid protocol.

Repeated raids on the company over the past month by officers from various departments have affected the functioning of the unit, the company has alleged. In a statement, Kitex workers have questioned the rationale behind the raids.

The workers said they do not expect those sitting in air-conditioned cabins for a few hours and receiving full payment to understand their situation.

“We have families to look after and will not let anyone destroy our livelihood purely for political gains,” said the statement.

The Kitex factory has been in operation for the past 26 years and has 11,000 employees.

P C Thomas: Don’t chase away businessmen

KOCHI: Kerala Congress working chairman and former Union Minister P C Thomas said that it would be a loss for the state and young job seekers if industrialists are not allowed to run their businesses here. Kitex is a well-established entity situated for more than two decades.

The company underwent 11 raids by various departments, disturbing the functioning of the office. He also said that if this continues, the company will relocate to another state in no time.

If that happens, it will be a huge loss to more than 10,000 employed in the company. Thomas urged the government to not let the industrialists leave the state.