Kollam MLA Mukesh kicks up row over phone call with school student

Mukesh claimed that the phone call was part of a politically motivated plan to harass him and corner him into a situation, which would spark an outburst from him.

Published: 05th July 2021 12:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2021 05:46 AM   |  A+A-

Kollam MLA Mukesh

Kollam MLA Mukesh (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: Kollam MLA Mukesh landed in a controversy after an audio recording of him talking in a rude manner to a 10th class student who called for help started circulating on social media on Sunday.

Later in the day, Mukesh explained that he lost patience because he was called six times during an important Zoom meeting.

The boy told the MLA that he was calling him for help and that one of his friends had shared the MLA’s number.

To this, Mukesh replied, “Your friend should be slapped on his face as he gave you the Kollam MLA’s number instead of Palakkad MLA.” 

Although he kept repeating over the phone to the MLA that he called to talk about something urgent, Mukesh arrogantly asked him why he called him six times.

The audio of Mukesh scolding the student without showing patience to hear what the boy wanted to say despite him repeating that he had called for something urgent went viral.

Towards the end of the clip, Mukesh is heard telling the boy, who said he was calling from Ottappalam, that he should be caned for not finding out who the MLA of his constituency was though he was in class 10.

The clip drew sharp comments on social media. 

Youth Congress leader Rahul Mamkootathil said they are trying to track the child and criticised Mukesh for being rude.

Earlier, Mukesh had also kicked up a controversy over a phone call in which he behaved rudely with a fan who called the actor in the night.

In the evening, Mukesh posted a video on Facebook justifying his act.

He said he has been facing harassment over the phone from callers with a political motive.

Expressing suspicion that the boy’s could also be one such call, the MLA said he would approach the cyber police and police commissioner seeking an inquiry.

Mukesh claimed he has always been “humble” with children and asked people to check the TRP rating of several episodes of a TV reality show in which he had interacted with children.

