Steps taken for special Covid relief distribution in Kerala

Published: 05th July 2021 01:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2021 05:31 AM

File photo of Kerala Police officials checking passes for employees to enter Ernakulam market. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has initiated steps for the distribution of special Covid relief for economically-backward families not covered under social security pension scheme or welfare fund board pensions.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had earlier announced that Rs 1,000 will be given to such families. 

The Finance Department has now asked all district joint registrars of cooperative societies to open special treasury savings bank accounts to transfer the money.

It will be distributed to the beneficiary families through local cooperative societies.

Sources said about 14.78 lakh families will benefit from the programme for which the government would spend nearly Rs 148 crore.

Only families belonging to the Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) and priority household (PHH) categories of the Public Distribution System will be eligible for the aid. 

The money will be delivered at beneficiaries’ residences.

The beneficiaries will be asked to provide their Aadhaar number and an affidavit saying that they do receive assistance under social security pension scheme, welfare fund board pension or other Covid relief from the government. 

