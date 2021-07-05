Woman under treatment for depression kills nine-year-old daughter in Kannur

By Express News Service

KANNUR: Kannur Town police have arrested the mother of a nine-year-old girl, who was found dead in her house at Kuzhikkunnu in Chalad, Kannur.

According to the police, Wahida was arrested on her husband Rajesh’s complaint that raised suspicion about his wife’s role in their daughter’s death.

The police said Wahida has been under treatment for mental depression for sometime.

The incident took place around 9 am on Sunday. Rajesh grew suspicious as the door of the room in which Wahida and the kid were in remained closed for long.

As he kicked open the door with the help of neighbours, they found the girl in a serious condition.

Though they rushed her to a private hospital in Kannur, her life could not be saved.

As the local residents raised suspicion about the girl’s death, Rajesh lodged a complaint with the Town police station.

When she was interrogated, Wahida confessed to strangling her daughter.

She said she had been afraid that, if she died, her daughter would be left alone, which made her decide to kill Avanthika.

The body of the girl was taken to Kannur Government Medical College Hospital at Pariyaram for the postmortem examination.