STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Woman under treatment for depression kills nine-year-old daughter in Kannur

According to the police, Wahida was arrested on her husband Rajesh’s complaint that raised suspicion about his wife’s role in their daughter’s death.

Published: 05th July 2021 01:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2021 05:51 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KANNUR: Kannur Town police have arrested the mother of a nine-year-old girl, who was found dead in her house at Kuzhikkunnu in Chalad, Kannur.  

According to the police, Wahida was arrested on her husband Rajesh’s complaint that raised suspicion about his wife’s role in their daughter’s death.

The police said Wahida has been under treatment for mental depression for sometime. 

The incident took place around 9 am on Sunday. Rajesh grew suspicious as the door of the room in which Wahida and the kid were in remained closed for long.

As he kicked open the door with the help of neighbours, they found the girl in a serious condition. 

Though they rushed her to a private hospital in Kannur, her life could not be saved.

As the local residents raised suspicion about the girl’s death, Rajesh lodged a complaint with the Town police station.

When she was interrogated, Wahida confessed to strangling her daughter.

She said she had been afraid that, if she died, her daughter would be left alone, which made her decide to kill Avanthika.

The body of the girl was taken to Kannur Government Medical College Hospital at Pariyaram for the postmortem examination.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Social activist and preacher Father Stan Swamy (File Photo | PTI)
Stan Swamy breathes his last fighting for bail, people close to him cry institutional murder
(Express Illustrations by Soumyadip Sinha)
Revisiting policies and programmes is no weakness
For representational purposes (Express Illustration)
Increase in household debt stress worrying: SBI report
As India awaits the Third Wave, the lessons of the recent past could lay the groundwork for a new, caring world.
Love, Actually: The effects of the pandemic on human bonding

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)
India to make CoWIN platform available to all countries: PM Modi
Cyprus hit by worst forest fire in decades, 4 found dead
Gallery
Deepwater Horizon oil spill: In April 2010, the leakage from a seafloor oil gusher led to the explosion of the Deepwater Horizon oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico, killing 11 workers and injuring many others. It is estimated that the three-month long oil spil
From Gulf of Mexico to Tokyo Bay, a brief pictorial history of oil spills
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp