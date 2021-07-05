STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Youngster held for raping and killing 6-year-old in Kerala's Idukki

Police said that the autopsy and the medical examination of the body confirmed that the child was raped before she was strangulated to death.

Published: 05th July 2021 10:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2021 11:32 AM

Image used for representation. (Photo | Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: The police on Monday arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly raping and killing a 6-year-old girl belonging to the Churakkulam estate area in Vandiperiyar a week ago.

The cops have arrested Arjun, 22, who was the victim’s neighbour.

Police said that the autopsy and the medical examination of the body confirmed that the child was raped before she was strangulated to death. “Arjun had raped the child several times before she was found hanging inside the estate lane house,” said the police.

The incident happened on June 30 when the girl’s parents went out for work in the plantation. The victim was found hanging inside the room by her brother who arrived home by 3 pm.

Although the cops had registered a case on unnatural death, the autopsy report revealed the girl was raped. In the investigation conducted under the leadership of Vandiperiyar CI T D Sunil Kumar, Arjun was arrested on Monday.

It is learnt that the child’s parents had given Arjun the freedom to visit the house any time and he took it an opportunity to rape the girl. Although he had physically abused the victim several times before, the girl went unconscious on the day of the incident after she was raped. To hide the crime, Arjun hanged her in the lane room with a shawl.

Arjun had even took part in the girl’s funeral and acted emotionally over her death.
 

