Youth Congress lodges complaint with child rights body against actor and Kerala CPM MLA Mukesh

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Youth Congress has approached the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights against Kollam MLA M Mukesh for making derogatory comments against a tenth grader who called him. J S Akhil, national coordinator of Indian Youth Congress, has sought action against the legislator in accordance with the law and to render justice to the child.

A day after the telephonic conversation between a tenth grader and Mukesh snowballed into a major controversy which also saw the MSF demanding action against the legislator, the Youth Congress has taken up the issue.

On Monday, when the identity of the student was revealed as Ottapalam native Vishnu, Akhil approached the NCPCR. In the complaint, Akhil alleged that in the almost 10-minute audio which went viral, the child had been repeatedly attempting to raise the need for which he had made the call. But the MLA continued to disrupt the child and scolded him for not calling his local Ottapalam MLA.

"It is a serious offence by the MLA to threaten to slap and break the face of the child's friend who had given his mobile number. Mukesh is not only a film star, but a person holding the office of the member of the Legislative Assembly when he had assumed office after taking the oath in pursuance of Article 188 of the Constitution of India. His actions are in thorough violation of the oath administered by him and the duty envisaged on him," said Akhil.

The YC leader said that throughout the mobile conversation, Mukesh was scolding and shouting at the child without bothering to listen to his needs. A copy of the complaint has also been marked to the chairman, Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights.