CPM to give Kerala boy's friend a phone after 'rude' comments by actor and MLA Mukesh go viral

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: The boy who called to the mobile phone of actor and Kollam MLA Mukesh has been identified as the son of a CITU worker. The Class 10 boy, whose conversation with Mukesh went viral on Sunday, hails from Meetna in Ottappalam. In the audio clip, Mukesh was heard talking rudely to the boy for disturbing him and asked him to call the Ottapalam MLA, triggering a controversy.

The issue has been amicably settled, said M Hamza, former CPM MLA of Ottappalam.

The boy told repoters he had called Mukesh to help his friend who could not afford a mobile phone for attending online classes. He said he does not nurse any grouse against Mukesh for scolding him. The boy who is a leader of Balasangham, the children's wing of the CPM, said that it was natural for anyone to feel angry if someone called him several times. The boy said that he thought Mukesh being a cine artist will help him, said Hamza.

Meanwhile, after VK Sreekantan, the Congress MP from Palakkad, visited his house, the boy was shifted to the CPM local committee office in Parappuram in the district. Sreekantan said that the father of the boy is a CPM activist and therefore the allegation by Mukesh that the phone call was a political conspiracy does not hold water.

The former MLA Hamza said the party will purchase a mobile phone for the friend of the boy and settle the issue.

In the audio clip of the telephonic conversation between the actor and the boy which went viral, the student can be heard saying that he was studying in the tenth standard and was asking for some help and that he got the number from a friend. However, an agitated Mukesh does not ask the student's grievance was but says that the friend who gave him his number should be slapped on the face. He scolds the boy that he should have called the MLA from Palakkad, who is not dead, for seeking help before calling him.

In the conversation, Mukesh asks the boy whether he knew the name of the Ottappalam MLA to which the boy said “no”. Then Mukesh is heard saying that in spite of studying in the tenth standard, it was distressing to hear that he did not know the name of the local MLA. He says if the boy was near him he would have caned him.

Later in a Facebook video, Mukesh alleged that the phone call was part of a political conspiracy to malign his image and therefore he would lodge a complaint with the police.