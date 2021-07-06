Kitex Group row: Rajeeve says no govt role in raids; tortured like animal, alleges head honcho Sabu

By Express News Service

T’PURAM/KOCHI: The war of words between the government and Kitex CMD Sabu M Jacob continued on Monday with Industries Minister P Rajeeve stating that the government had no role in the series of inspections at the company’s unit and the industrialist refuting the claims. Responding to Rajeeve’s justification of the inspections, Sabu alleged that the government was putting the blame on him after torturing him like an animal for a month.

Clarifying the government stand on Kitex row, Rajeeve said Kitex has raised serious allegations against the state and the government which are baseless. The management did not raise any complaint at the time of inspections and failed to take up the issue with the industries department. The argument of the Kitex CMD, highl ight ing the rat e of unemployment in the state, raises suspicion about his motive. Sabu should explain the motive behind his attempt to create an impression that the state is not investor friendly, he told media persons.

“The inspections were carried out following MP Benny Behanan’s complaint to National Human Rights Commission, allegations raised by MLA P T Thomas and a directive from the High Court on the basis of a WhatsApp message purportedly sent by a woman employee of Kitex,” Rajeeve said. He said Sabu had levelled very serious allegations against the government on social media without contacting the industries minister or the chief minister to air his grievances. The minister said he had tried to contact the Kitex chairman on many occasions to resolve the issues. “At present, Kerala has the best investor-friendly atmosphere at the national level. The state has made great strides in industrial investment under the leadership of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan,” the minister said.

I’ve the freedom to choose my path, says Kitex CMD

“The statement that Kerala should model itself after states like Uttar Pradesh is ridiculous,” Rajeeve said.The minister said though Kitex had evinced interest in investing Rs 3,500 crore in the state at ASCEND 2020 global investors’ meet, it failed to take the proposal forward. The company neither signed any memorandum of understanding (MoU) nor made any follow-up on the matter, he said. The minister rejected Sabu’s claim that no projects declared in ASCEND had materialised. He said 19 projects worth Rs 540.16 crore were completed and 60 projects worth Rs 7,223 crore were being implemented.

Countering the minister’s argument, Sabu said he raised the voice for the poor entrepreneurs who had invested their lives in the state. “If this is industry-friendly Kerala, I have nothing more to say. The entrepreneurs are investing their lives and I raised my voice for them. They have slapped 73 charges against me and say the action was based on the allegations raised by an Opposition MLA. The government now says the Rs 3,500-crore project that I signed at Ascend global investors’ meet is non-existent. Then, how did they get Rs 98,000-crore investment,” he asked.

“I don’t want to challenge the government or the minister. An investor and the workers of an industrial unit had been tortured for a month. Nobody had any concern about the treatment meted out to us. Now they are blaming me. I have the freedom to choose my path,” Sabu told media persons. He said the situation is so grave that he may be forced to shut down the present establishment which provides employment to 15,000 people. He said nine states have invited him for investment.

Meanwhile, employees of the Kitex group staged a mass demonstration at Kizhakkambalam protesting against the alleged interference in the functioning of the company by outside elements, which will ultimately affect their livelihood. Hundreds of employees participated in the protest raising slogans ‘Save Kitex and Save our Family’.