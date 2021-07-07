STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

67-year-old with failing health awaiting trial in Viyyur jail on UAPA charges

A diabetic as well as a cardiac patient, Ibrahim is languishing at Viyyur Central Jail awaiting trial on Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) charges for the last seven years.

Published: 07th July 2021 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2021 06:15 AM   |  A+A-

NK Ibrahim

By Amiya Meethal
Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Following the death of Jesuit priest Stan Swamy in a Mumbai prison on Monday, leaders in the state including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had highlighted the denial of justice to the 84-year-old tribal rights activist.

At the same time, human rights activists and the family of 67-year prisoner N K Ibrahim have expressed concern over the latter’s deteriorating health condition even if he is not of Fr Stan’s stature.A diabetic as well as a cardiac patient, Ibrahim is languishing at Viyyur Central Jail awaiting trial on Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) charges for the last seven years.

“After the aggravation of diabetes, most of his teeth were removed. This has affected his food intake and he has lost weight considerably,” says C P Rasheed, secretary, Janakeeya Manushyavakasha Prasthanam. A native of Meppadi in Wayanad, Ibrahim was jailed in a case registered at the Vellamunda police station in April 2014 in connection with some alleged Maoists threatening a cop at gunpoint. Ibrahim is the eighth accused in the case and charged with having a role in the conspiracy. Maoist leader Roopesh is the first accused and the others include Maoists Anoop and Kanyakumari.

The trial in Ibrahim’s case commenced only on June 22 this year, after seven years. “On the first day of the trial through video conferencing, Ibrahim collapsed  owing to poor health,” said Rasheed.“The prolonged incarceration is a denial of justice to him. He has already suffered two heart attacks. Within ten days of the removal of teeth, he lost seven kilograms,” lamented his wife Jameela K. Rasheed alleged that the trial process through video conferencing due to Covid is nothing but a farce.

“The accused neither see nor speak to their lawyers. Ibrahim and Roopesh are in Viyyur jail, Anoop in Coimbatore jail and Kanyakumari in Parappana Agrahara jail in Bengaluru. Kanyakumari knows only Kannada. A jail staffer translates the interactions in English whenever she is presented before the court. This is futile. We demand the trial be stopped and Ibrahim released immediately,”

Rasheed said.A joint petition signed by 16 eminent figures like K Satchithanandan and Sunil P Ilayidam was submitted to the chief minister in the second week of June. It raises concern over Ibrahim’s health in the wake of Covid spread in jails.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
UAPA Viyyur jail
India Matters
For representational purposes
JEE-Main 2021: Exams to be held in two editions from July 20-25 and July 27-August 2
Scientists wrote in the Lancet journal that peer-reviewed studies strongly suggest that the virus evolved in nature. (File photo | EPS)
Recent evidence points to natural origin of COVID-19, scientists write in Lancet
Father Stan Swamy. (Photo | Free Stan Swamy Twitter)
Stan Swamy and the murder of justice
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
We are not giving any protection to Twitter, Centre is free to take action: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Veteran actor Dilip Kumar (File Photo | EPS)
Remembering Dilip Kumar: The actor who grew with India as it evolved
While 13 members took oath in Hindi, two took in English. (Photo | ANI)
Cabinet Reshuffle: Harsh Vardhan, Ramesh Pokhriyal resign, fresh faces like Scindia, Rane show up
Gallery
Dilip Kumar was born as Mohammed Yusuf Khan on December 11, 1922, in Peshawar, British India. In Peshawar, he grew up in a multi-religious neighbourhood along with his school friend and later his colleague in the Hindi film industry, Raj Kapoor. (File Photo | AP)
Dilip Kumar (1922-2021): A tribute to 'The First Khan'
Deepwater Horizon oil spill: In April 2010, the leakage from a seafloor oil gusher led to the explosion of the Deepwater Horizon oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico, killing 11 workers and injuring many others. It is estimated that the three-month long oil spil
From Gulf of Mexico to Tokyo Bay, a brief pictorial history of oil spills
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp