Despite COVID-19 pandemic, IT exports from Kochi Infopark grew by Rs 1,110 crore last year

Infopark CEO John M Thomas said though COVID-19 has been a challenge, it opened up new doors of opportunities in the field of technology

Published: 07th July 2021 06:09 PM

KOCHI: Despite adverse conditions across the globe due to COVID-19, the total IT exports from the Kerala government-run Infopark in Kochi grew by more than Rs 1,110 crore in 2020.

Exports from IT companies operating here increased to Rs 6310 crore in the last calendar year from Rs 5200 crore during the previous year. This is an increase of about 22 per cent from the previous calendar year, a release said here. At present, 415 companies are operating at various campuses inside Infopark.

More than 40 companies have started operations in the park during the pandemic. Many companies are also waiting in line. "Although 18 companies either downsized their workforce or ceased operations, more companies found Infopark a great IT destination to set up operations during the pandemic. Further infrastructure developments are also progressing in a fast phase at Infopark. More than six lakh square feet of new IT space will be made available by the end of this year," the release said.

Infopark CEO John M Thomas said though COVID-19 has been a challenge, it opened up new doors of opportunities in the field of technology. "Many IT employees who have been working outside are increasingly returning to Kerala. They see Kerala as a safe working place in the changed scenario and want to work here. IT companies in Bengaluru, Chennai and Mumbai have expressed interest in expanding their operations to Kerala to accommodate this workforce. This will give a new impetus to IT parks across Kerala including Infopark,” he said.
 
Infopark had organised a mass COVID vaccination drive for IT employees and their families to ensure a safe working environment during the pandemic. "Vaccination camps were also held by various companies. With this, almost all the employees who attend offices at Infopark have received the first jab of the COVID vaccine. IT companies are working with a limited number of employees at their offices and the rest on a temporary work from home mode," the release said.

