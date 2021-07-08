STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

CPM elated over Kerala HC order for further probe into NDF worker's murder

Fazal was murdered near Saidarpalli near Thalassery on October 22, 2006. 

Published: 08th July 2021 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2021 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The High Court order to conduct further investigation into the murder of National Development Front (NDF) worker Muhammad Fazal has vindicated the CPM stand that there are many things than what meets the eye in the controversial case.

Fazal was murdered near Saidarpalli near Thalassery on October 22, 2006. Initially police arrested some CPM workers and the investigation teams were changed many times. Finally, the CBI came into picture following a petition from Fazal’s wife Mariyu. CBI arrested eight CPM workers and filed the chargesheet in the court. The CPM leaders were granted bail but were barred from entering Kannur district. In the meantime, a startling revelation in the case came up.

Kuppi Subeesh, an RSS worker from Thalassery, had confessed to the police that a group of RSS workers, including himself, mounted attack on Fazal and killed him. CPM district secretary M V Jayarajan asked the CBI to constitute a special team for further investigation as directed by the High Court. He told a news conference in Kannur that the truth behind the incident will come out if the agency did not play any mischief. He added that the CBI could have done similar thing because the documents of the confessions are with them. 

PFI state secretary C A Raoof said that no new evidence has emerged to deny the CPM’s role in the murder. “The initial arrests were made by the police when CPM leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan was the home minister. Fazal’s brother who moved the court demanding a further probe is a CPM worker,” he said. Raoof said investigation by different teams has established the CPM’s hand in the murder. 

P JAYARAJAN WELCOMES HIGH COURT VERDICT
Kannur: CPM state  committee member P Jayarajan has welcomed the High Court order to conduct further investigation into the murder of Muhammad Fazal. “The CBI is a caged parrot. That’s why it did not include RSS workers in the case even as evidence had come out giving enough indications about the role of RSS workers in the murder. As far as Kerala is concerned, this is nothing new,” he said.

‘CBI SHOULD CONDUCT PROBE PROPERLY’

Kannur: Welcoming the High Court verdict to conduct further investigation into the  murder of NDF worker Muhammad Fazal, CPM district secretary M V Jayarajan on Wednesday said the CBI should conduct the investigation properly and should not be a political toy in the hands of people with vested interests. He said that all people included in this case as   accused are innocent.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CPM NDF
India Matters
Covaxin potent against beta, delta variants of coronavirus
A health worker collects a nasal swab sample from a food delivery agent, as part of the Covid testing drive, in Bengaluru| Ashishkrishna HP
Nasal vaccines a gamechanger, can block virus at entry site: Expert
Image for representation (File Photo| Reuters)
Won't compel users to accept new privacy policy, WhatsApp tells Delhi HC 
Tej Pratap is manufacturing the incense sticks under the brand name L&R
Lalu's son turns entrepreneur, takes to manufacturing incense sticks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The researchers found that the Epsilon mutations were responsible for rearrangements in critical areas of the spike glycoprotein. (Representational image)
Mutations help Epsilon coronavirus variant evade vaccine immunity: Study
Mansukh Mandaviya has been given the Health portfolio in Modi's new expanded Cabinet(Photo | EPS/ G satyanarayana)
Cabinet Reshuffle: All you need to know about India's new Health Minister - Mansukh Mandaviya
Gallery
HOW IS ZIKA VIRUS SPREAD? Zika is spread by the bite mosquitoes belonging to the Aedes species. 'Aedes Aegypti' is likely to bite people during day time as well as at night.
Zika virus explained: How is it spread & why pregnant women should take extra caution?
In the renewed NDA Council of Ministers, seven women were sworn in as ministers of state (MoS), while prominent leaders including Nirmala Sitharaman and Smriti Irani were retained. (File Photos)
Modi cabinet reshuffle: Here are the 11 women ministers now part of BJP's Union government
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp