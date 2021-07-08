CPM elated over Kerala HC order for further probe into NDF worker's murder

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The High Court order to conduct further investigation into the murder of National Development Front (NDF) worker Muhammad Fazal has vindicated the CPM stand that there are many things than what meets the eye in the controversial case.

Fazal was murdered near Saidarpalli near Thalassery on October 22, 2006. Initially police arrested some CPM workers and the investigation teams were changed many times. Finally, the CBI came into picture following a petition from Fazal’s wife Mariyu. CBI arrested eight CPM workers and filed the chargesheet in the court. The CPM leaders were granted bail but were barred from entering Kannur district. In the meantime, a startling revelation in the case came up.

Kuppi Subeesh, an RSS worker from Thalassery, had confessed to the police that a group of RSS workers, including himself, mounted attack on Fazal and killed him. CPM district secretary M V Jayarajan asked the CBI to constitute a special team for further investigation as directed by the High Court. He told a news conference in Kannur that the truth behind the incident will come out if the agency did not play any mischief. He added that the CBI could have done similar thing because the documents of the confessions are with them.

PFI state secretary C A Raoof said that no new evidence has emerged to deny the CPM’s role in the murder. “The initial arrests were made by the police when CPM leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan was the home minister. Fazal’s brother who moved the court demanding a further probe is a CPM worker,” he said. Raoof said investigation by different teams has established the CPM’s hand in the murder.

P JAYARAJAN WELCOMES HIGH COURT VERDICT

Kannur: CPM state committee member P Jayarajan has welcomed the High Court order to conduct further investigation into the murder of Muhammad Fazal. “The CBI is a caged parrot. That’s why it did not include RSS workers in the case even as evidence had come out giving enough indications about the role of RSS workers in the murder. As far as Kerala is concerned, this is nothing new,” he said.

‘CBI SHOULD CONDUCT PROBE PROPERLY’

Kannur: Welcoming the High Court verdict to conduct further investigation into the murder of NDF worker Muhammad Fazal, CPM district secretary M V Jayarajan on Wednesday said the CBI should conduct the investigation properly and should not be a political toy in the hands of people with vested interests. He said that all people included in this case as accused are innocent.