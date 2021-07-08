STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Union Cabinet rejig: No extra berth for Kerala in Team Modi

Even though there was speculation that the state may get an additional cabinet berth, BJP sources said such a scenario was unlikely due to the present circumstances.  

Published: 08th July 2021 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2021 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

President Ram Nath Kovind (right) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the newly-inducted ministers at Rashtrapati Bhavan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala had nothing much to cheer in the reshuffle of the Union cabinet on Wednesday as no leader from the state was among the new faces inducted in ‘Team Modi’.Union  Minister of State V Muraleedharan is likely to continue as the sole representative from the state in the Modi cabinet. 

Even though there was speculation that the state may get an additional cabinet berth, BJP sources said such a scenario was unlikely due to the present circumstances.  The party had fared badly in the recent assembly poll and no election is scheduled in the state for the next three years. 

“An additional berth for Kerala would mean getting a leader from the state elected to the Rajya Sabha from another state. Already, there are three Rajya Sabha MPs from Kerala, including nominated member Suresh Gopi,” said a former BJP state president, requesting anonymity. Besides, the main purpose of the cabinet reshuffle was to give maximum representation to leaders from states that are poll-bound, sources said. Meanwhile, Malayali Rajya Sabha MP from Karnataka, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, has found a place in Team Modi.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Narendra Modi Union Cabinet Modi government
India Matters
Covaxin potent against beta, delta variants of coronavirus
A health worker collects a nasal swab sample from a food delivery agent, as part of the Covid testing drive, in Bengaluru| Ashishkrishna HP
Nasal vaccines a gamechanger, can block virus at entry site: Expert
Image for representation (File Photo| Reuters)
Won't compel users to accept new privacy policy, WhatsApp tells Delhi HC 
Tej Pratap is manufacturing the incense sticks under the brand name L&R
Lalu's son turns entrepreneur, takes to manufacturing incense sticks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The researchers found that the Epsilon mutations were responsible for rearrangements in critical areas of the spike glycoprotein. (Representational image)
Mutations help Epsilon coronavirus variant evade vaccine immunity: Study
Mansukh Mandaviya has been given the Health portfolio in Modi's new expanded Cabinet(Photo | EPS/ G satyanarayana)
Cabinet Reshuffle: All you need to know about India's new Health Minister - Mansukh Mandaviya
Gallery
HOW IS ZIKA VIRUS SPREAD? Zika is spread by the bite mosquitoes belonging to the Aedes species. 'Aedes Aegypti' is likely to bite people during day time as well as at night.
Zika virus explained: How is it spread & why pregnant women should take extra caution?
In the renewed NDA Council of Ministers, seven women were sworn in as ministers of state (MoS), while prominent leaders including Nirmala Sitharaman and Smriti Irani were retained. (File Photos)
Modi cabinet reshuffle: Here are the 11 women ministers now part of BJP's Union government
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp