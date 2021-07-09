STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
14 Zika virus cases confirmed in Kerala

Among the infected was a 24-year-old pregnant woman who was diagnosed with the mosquito-transmitted disease on Thursday.

Published: 09th July 2021 04:28 PM

Zika Virus

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Cases of Zika virus in Kerala went up to 14 on Friday with the National Institute of Virology (NIV) confirming 13 more cases. Following this, the State has been put on alert. Among the infected was a 24-year-old pregnant woman who was diagnosed with the mosquito-transmitted disease on Thursday.

Hers was the first case of the virus in the State. Of the 19 samples sent to the institute, the 13 were found tobe positive for Zika,according to the State government. The symptoms are similar to dengue and they include fever, rashes and joint pain.

Health Minister of the State Veena George said an action plan has been drawn up to control the spread of Zika. Pregnant women should get themselves tested if they have fever, the Minister said at a meeting of the District Medical Officers (DMOs).

