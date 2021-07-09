Arjun Ayanki-Shafi links: Customs files document before court in gold smuggling case

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Customs probing the Karipur gold smuggling case on Thursday submitted a document at Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (Economic Offence) Court to establish that accused Arjun Ayanki and T P Chandrasekharan murder convict Mohammad Shafi had close proximity.

Customs filed a fresh petition seeking custody of Arjun. The document, submitted at the court in a sealed cover, was recovered in a raid held at the residence of Shafi. The Customs investigation team also submitted chat details between Arjun and carrier Muhammad Shafeeque who was arrested at the airport with 2.3kg of gold on June 21 The agency has sought four days of custody of Arjun as part of the probe. Earlier, the court had granted seven days’ custody. When the agency sought an extension of Arjun’s custody, it was dismissed.