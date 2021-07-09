STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Arjun Ayanki-Shafi links: Customs files document before court in gold smuggling case

Published: 09th July 2021 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2021 06:19 AM   |  A+A-

Arjun Ayanki, accused in Karipur gold smuggling case produced at Ernakulam Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Court on Tuesday. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Customs probing the Karipur gold smuggling case on Thursday submitted a document at Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (Economic Offence) Court to establish that accused Arjun Ayanki and T P Chandrasekharan murder convict Mohammad Shafi had close proximity. 

Customs filed a fresh petition seeking custody of Arjun. The document, submitted at the court in a sealed cover, was recovered in a raid held at the residence of  Shafi. The Customs  investigation team also submitted chat details between Arjun and carrier Muhammad Shafeeque who was arrested at the airport with 2.3kg of gold on June 21 The agency has sought four days of custody of Arjun as part of the probe. Earlier, the court had granted seven days’ custody. When the agency sought an extension of Arjun’s custody, it was dismissed.

