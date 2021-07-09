STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Panel submits suggestions to amend dowry rules

The State Women’s Commission has submitted a set of recommendations to the state government for amending a few Sections in the Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961.

By Express News Service

The recommendations were submitted ahead of a campaign to be launched by the Commission against atrocities committed on women in the name of dowry. Recently, a number of dowry-related deaths had come to the fore across the state.  According to a Section in the Act, gifts given by one party to the other during marriage in the form of cash, jewellery or clothes are not considered as dowry. 

On the pretext of providing gifts, dowry is being indirectly given in the state. Due to this practice, cases under the Act cannot be registered against the offenders, the Commission noted. The women’s panel pointed out that cases under Dowry Prohibition Act are taken on offenders only after the death of the woman.

This has encouraged more and more people in the state to give and take dowry.The Commission has also suggested  inclusion of a provision in the Dowry Prohibition (Maintenance of List of presents to the Bride and Bridegroom) Rules, 1985. 

An affidavit on the gifts being given during marriage, signed by the bride, groom and their parents / guardians should be submitted along with application for marriage registration. The affidavit should also be handed over to the Dowry Prevention Officer. 

The commission also pointed out that the law was not proactive in taking action against the advertisements including those of jewelry shops, that encourage dowry. The women’s commission will carry out a massive awareness programme against dowry through newspapers, TV, FM radio and social media.

