STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

You don't become Communist by sporting tattoos of Che Guevara, CPI reminds big brother CPM

An article by CPI Kannur district secretary P Santhosh Kumar in the party mouthpiece 'Janayugam' pointed out that some youngsters accused in the Ramanattukara quotation case are Left activists

Published: 09th July 2021 02:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2021 03:20 PM   |  A+A-

CPIM

Of late, certain dangerous trends that challenge core Leftist values have shown up even in Left parties, said Santhosh (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as the CPM in Kerala reels under attacks over its alleged links to gold smuggling syndicates and quotation gangs, the CPI has come out against the ruling party's 'quotation politics'. "You don't become a Communist by tattooing Che Guevara pictures on your chest and hand, clicking selfies with red flags or chopping up political opponents," said an article by CPI Kannur district secretary P Santhosh Kumar in the party mouthpiece 'Janayugam'.

The article on 'Relevance of ethical politics and criminalisation' unleashed a scathing attack on criminalisation in politics, without actually naming the CPM. The article pointed out that some of the youngsters accused in the Ramanattukara quotation case are activists of Leftist organisations.

They have not been inspired by the gruelling history of the Communist movement in Kannur. Instead they were using the party as some sort of a base to simply make money at will, lead luxurious lives, create a fan following on social media and indulge in 'alpha-male' rhetoric to suit such a pseudo-heroic image, said the article.

Of late, certain dangerous trends that challenge core Leftist values have shown up even in Left parties, which should be viewed seriously, said Santhosh. It's shocking to know that some youngsters accused of having direct links with quotation-smuggling gangs used to work with Left parties, he said. The Left stands out from the Right due to its strict adherence to organisational principles. However, ongoing developments show that Marxist ideologies have not made sufficient impact on youngsters flaunting neo-liberal values, the article added.

Through the article, Santhosh specifically brought out the issue of criminalisation in Kannur poitics. The changing nature of Kannur politics also contributes to criminalisation. If it were prominent party workers who used to defend political isues earlier, now it's being handled by outside gangs. The isolation of the accused in murder cases and their families have brought quotation gangs into the picture. Naturally over a period, they grew as influential pockets outside the party. Often these gangs later pose a major headache to political parties, which should unitedly oppose such anti-social elements, said the article.

The Communist movement took roots as a symbol of humanism not by indulging in criminal activities, running quotation gangs or committing murders. It's time we treat this 'fungus'. The vices of luxuries should be overcome with Communist values, Santhosh said.

"Vigil should be exercised not just when those among us become an accused in such cases. Party factions should always exercise constant vigil and undergo self-criticsm and correction. It's essential to let the new generation know that Communism is not showmanship," the CPI indirectly warned its Left ally.

The CPI's attack comes at a time when the CPM in Kannur has been facing allegations of links with criminal elements. The latter has not responded to the criticism yet.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CPI CPM Kannur
India Matters
Covaxin potent against beta, delta variants of coronavirus
A health worker collects a nasal swab sample from a food delivery agent, as part of the Covid testing drive, in Bengaluru| Ashishkrishna HP
Nasal vaccines a gamechanger, can block virus at entry site: Expert
Image for representation (File Photo| Reuters)
Won't compel users to accept new privacy policy, WhatsApp tells Delhi HC 
Tej Pratap is manufacturing the incense sticks under the brand name L&R
Lalu's son turns entrepreneur, takes to manufacturing incense sticks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet the first Arab woman astronaut in training
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
14 Zika virus cases confirmed in Kerala
Gallery
HOW IS ZIKA VIRUS SPREAD? Zika is spread by the bite mosquitoes belonging to the Aedes species. 'Aedes Aegypti' is likely to bite people during day time as well as at night.
Zika virus explained: How is it spread & why pregnant women should take extra caution?
In the renewed NDA Council of Ministers, seven women were sworn in as ministers of state (MoS), while prominent leaders including Nirmala Sitharaman and Smriti Irani were retained. (File Photos)
Modi cabinet reshuffle: Here are the 11 women ministers now part of BJP's Union government
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp