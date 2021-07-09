You don't become Communist by sporting tattoos of Che Guevara, CPI reminds big brother CPM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as the CPM in Kerala reels under attacks over its alleged links to gold smuggling syndicates and quotation gangs, the CPI has come out against the ruling party's 'quotation politics'. "You don't become a Communist by tattooing Che Guevara pictures on your chest and hand, clicking selfies with red flags or chopping up political opponents," said an article by CPI Kannur district secretary P Santhosh Kumar in the party mouthpiece 'Janayugam'.

The article on 'Relevance of ethical politics and criminalisation' unleashed a scathing attack on criminalisation in politics, without actually naming the CPM. The article pointed out that some of the youngsters accused in the Ramanattukara quotation case are activists of Leftist organisations.

They have not been inspired by the gruelling history of the Communist movement in Kannur. Instead they were using the party as some sort of a base to simply make money at will, lead luxurious lives, create a fan following on social media and indulge in 'alpha-male' rhetoric to suit such a pseudo-heroic image, said the article.

Of late, certain dangerous trends that challenge core Leftist values have shown up even in Left parties, which should be viewed seriously, said Santhosh. It's shocking to know that some youngsters accused of having direct links with quotation-smuggling gangs used to work with Left parties, he said. The Left stands out from the Right due to its strict adherence to organisational principles. However, ongoing developments show that Marxist ideologies have not made sufficient impact on youngsters flaunting neo-liberal values, the article added.

Through the article, Santhosh specifically brought out the issue of criminalisation in Kannur poitics. The changing nature of Kannur politics also contributes to criminalisation. If it were prominent party workers who used to defend political isues earlier, now it's being handled by outside gangs. The isolation of the accused in murder cases and their families have brought quotation gangs into the picture. Naturally over a period, they grew as influential pockets outside the party. Often these gangs later pose a major headache to political parties, which should unitedly oppose such anti-social elements, said the article.

The Communist movement took roots as a symbol of humanism not by indulging in criminal activities, running quotation gangs or committing murders. It's time we treat this 'fungus'. The vices of luxuries should be overcome with Communist values, Santhosh said.

"Vigil should be exercised not just when those among us become an accused in such cases. Party factions should always exercise constant vigil and undergo self-criticsm and correction. It's essential to let the new generation know that Communism is not showmanship," the CPI indirectly warned its Left ally.

The CPI's attack comes at a time when the CPM in Kannur has been facing allegations of links with criminal elements. The latter has not responded to the criticism yet.