Cyber cops raid office of fortnightly magazine

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A police team from Cyber Police Station, Thiruvananthapuram, carried out search at the office of fortnightly vernacular magazine owned by T P Nandakumar at Karukapilly in Kochi on Friday.

Nandakumar on Thursday had submitted evidence claimed to be related to the financial dealings of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan before the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Nandakumar said that the police team raided the office claiming to be part of an investigation into a case registered following a report published by his magazine on alleged corruption in Pariyaram Medical College.

“They raided the office from 10 am to evening. They did not allow my staff to move and seized their mobile phones. Even though, I was not in Kochi I saw the proceedings through CCTV camera link. This is a revenge taken by Kerala Police after I submitted evidence against chief minister before ED on Thursday,” he said.