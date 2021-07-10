STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Forest officials seize 19kg ambergris worth crores from Chettuva

The arrested persons are Rayam Marakkar Rafeeq, of Vadanappilly, Konganam Faizal, of Palayoor, and Kariyakkara Hamsa, of Ernakulam.

Published: 10th July 2021 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2021 05:46 AM   |  A+A-

The three persons arrested by forest officials for smuggling 19kg of ambergris, also known as whale vomit, on Friday 

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: In a joint operation, the Thrissur Flying Squad, Wildlife Crime Control Bureau and the Pattikad Forest Range staff on Friday seized approximately 19kg of ambergris, also known as whale vomit, from Chettuva in Thrissur. Three persons who tried to smuggle the item were arrested. Ambergris is a solid waxy substance ejected by sperm whales that is learnt to be used widely in perfumes for long-lasting fragrance. Forest officials said that the seized ambergris is worth crores in the international market.

An official with the vigilance squad said, “Three people received the ambergris from their fishermen friends who got it while fishing in deep sea.”He added that the seized material would be valued around `30 crore in the international market. According to norms, whales come under Schedule 2 of the Wildlife Protection Act and ambergris is considered as an uncured trophy of the animal. It is illegal to possess or trade it in the country.

The arrested persons are Rayam Marakkar Rafeeq, of Vadanappilly, Konganam Faizal, of Palayoor, and Kariyakkara Hamsa, of Ernakulam. The vehicle in which the ambergris was carried was also taken into custody by the forest officials. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Justice Prathiba M Singh said the Indian society is gradually becoming more and more homogeneous. (File Photo)
Delhi HC backs Uniform Civil Code, urges Centre to take necessary steps
Image for representation (File | PTI)
Not standing for national anthem is not an offence: Jammu and Kashmir HC
Sirisha Bandla (Photo | Twitter/@SirishaBandla)
Indian-origin aeronautical engineer Sirisha Bandla set to fly into space on Virgin Galactic spacecraft
A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru. (File Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
India records 42,766 new cases, 1,206 deaths in last 24 hours: Health Ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Argentina's Lionel Messi (C) and teammates celebrate after winning the Conmebol 2021 Copa America football tournament final match against Brazil at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi's Argentina beats Brazil 1-0, wins Copa America title
14 Zika virus cases have been confirmed in Kerala.
Zika virus explained: Why pregnant women should take extra caution?
Gallery
Victorious captain Lionel Messi of Argentina kisses the Copa America trophy. (Photo | AP)
Copa America 2021: Best images of Lionel Messi as Argentina end 28-year trophy drought at Brazil's Maracana
WHAT ARE 'WHAT IF...' STORIES? Not Captain America but Captain Britain, Steve Rogers is not the super soldiers but Peggy Carter is! Interested? While DC got ‘Elseworlds’, Marvel has the ‘What If?’. To be released in 10 episodes on Disney+, the animated se
Marvel's 'What If...?' trailer breakdown: From Zombie Ironman to new Black Panther, 10 things Avengers fans should know!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp