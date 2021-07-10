Forest officials seize 19kg ambergris worth crores from Chettuva

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: In a joint operation, the Thrissur Flying Squad, Wildlife Crime Control Bureau and the Pattikad Forest Range staff on Friday seized approximately 19kg of ambergris, also known as whale vomit, from Chettuva in Thrissur. Three persons who tried to smuggle the item were arrested. Ambergris is a solid waxy substance ejected by sperm whales that is learnt to be used widely in perfumes for long-lasting fragrance. Forest officials said that the seized ambergris is worth crores in the international market.

An official with the vigilance squad said, “Three people received the ambergris from their fishermen friends who got it while fishing in deep sea.”He added that the seized material would be valued around `30 crore in the international market. According to norms, whales come under Schedule 2 of the Wildlife Protection Act and ambergris is considered as an uncured trophy of the animal. It is illegal to possess or trade it in the country.

The arrested persons are Rayam Marakkar Rafeeq, of Vadanappilly, Konganam Faizal, of Palayoor, and Kariyakkara Hamsa, of Ernakulam. The vehicle in which the ambergris was carried was also taken into custody by the forest officials.