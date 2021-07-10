Guards at Paliyekkara plaza stabbed

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Two security personnel were stabbed by two unidentified men in the wee hours of Friday at Paliyekkara toll plaza.Puthukkad CI Jayakumar said that a case has been registered for seriously injuring the staff of Paliyekkara toll plaza.

“According to preliminary probe, the unidentified people entered into an altercation with the staff of the plaza over toll fee collection. Additional information about what provoked them to injure the security staff and other details will only be known after arresting the accused,” he said.

The injured persons, T B Akshay and Nidhin Babu, were taken to Puthukad government hospital. Medical reports indicated that their health was stable and there is no serious injury.