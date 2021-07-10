STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala's 'Bermuda Triangle'? One more fisherman dies at Muthalapozhy harbour

The fishermen for long have been complaining that Muthalapozhi was fast becoming their 'Bermuda Triangle' as boats continue to fall prey to the ravaging waves and the sand bars.

Published: 10th July 2021 02:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2021 02:13 PM   |  A+A-

Fishing, kerala fishing boats, boats, fishermen, Muthalapozhi fishing harbour, Muthalapozhy fishing harbour

Boats anchored at Muthalapozhi fishing harbour in Thiruvananthapuram when fishing was banned following a cyclone alert. (File Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Bad news keeps rolling in from Muthalapozhy, an important fishing harbour in the district. In the latest incident, a 40-year-old fisherman died after his boat capsized at the mouth of the harbour when he was venturing into the sea.

The deceased has been identified as John Paul, a resident of Anchuthengu. 

Muthalapozhy has been an accident-prone area as more than 60 fishermen have died here in the past seven years. This monsoon season has not been any different as three people lost their lives within two months while trying to cross the harbour mouth into the sea.

ALSO READ | Kerala HC directs Malayalam TV actor Adithyan Jayan to surrender in dowry harassment case

The sources said John along with three others had gone fishing in their fibre boat when the mishap occurred at 6.30 am. While the others managed to swim back to safety, John could not. His body was later retrieved and moved to Chirayinkeezhu Taluk Hospital for autopsy.

The fishermen said most of the accidents were identical, with the boats capsizing at the mouth of the harbour while trying to enter the sea.

The fishermen for long have been complaining that Muthalapozhi was fast becoming their 'Bermuda Triangle' as boats continue to fall prey to the ravaging waves and the sand bars that have accumulated along the channel due to faulty construction of the harbour.

After the recent accidents, the local fishermen have demanded the authorities to let them fish from Thangassery harbour, which is more conducive for fishing during the monsoon season.

