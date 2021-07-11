STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

He persevered, Malayalam took him to his goal

Asked to discontinue studies for want of resources, Abdul Shukoor has fought his way to a govt school teacher job, reports A Satish

Published: 11th July 2021 05:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2021 11:29 AM   |  A+A-

Abdul Shukoor

Abdul Shukoor

By A Satish
Express News Service

PALAKKAD: After Plus Two exams in 2005, Abdul Shukoor’s father expressed his inability to help him study further. The circumstances at home were compelling. His father K Moidutty, who eked out a living from a small shop, told him, “If you decide to study, it will go on for many years. I have very little income. You should either go to the Gulf or learn driving.”

That was a common practice in their neighbourhood in Ongallur, recalls Shukoor, who now has a government job as a Higher Secondary School teacher, having completed a master’s degree in Malayalam and acquired BEd. “Higher education was the last priority, least of all for a subject like Malayalam, as job opportunities were less.”

So he went to a workshop. But his heavy constitution made it difficult to go under vehicles to repair them. After a few months, he moved to a medical shop. “I worked there as a salesman, my sole income for a decade since 2006. I haven’t taken a single rupee from my family for my studies after Plus Two,” he says. Now, he is overjoyed to have beaten all odds to receive an advice memo from the Public Service Commissions.

“The owner of the medical shop, Masood Koppam, encouraged me to study and I secured admission at the Government College in Pattambi for BA Malayalam,” he says. He would be at the shop at the crack of dawn till 10am, and again from 4pm to 9.30pm. “In between, I would either attend college or sit in the shop and complete my academic work. There were occasions when teachers scolded me for arriving late. I passed MA with 70% marks,” he recounts.

He is grateful to the guidance of his teachers, particularly Santosh Hrishikesh and P P Prakashan, in making the right decisions. “My only aim was to get a degree and become a medical representative. One day, Santosh sir told me nobody with an MA in Malayalam and a BEd was sitting idle. Then I began striving to achieve this goal,” says an elated Shukoor, who had also worked as a guest lecturer in schools and colleges. Shukoor is married to Shamla and they have a two-and-a-half-year-old son, Shaiz Mohammed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health worker prepares to administer Covid vaccine to a beneficiary in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Rare autoimmune hepatitis in people vaccinated with Covishield a concern'
COVID-19 warrior Mukesh Hissariya featured on a Dettol product (Photo | Express)
Bihar man who arranged over 200 Covid cremations features on Dettol products
A beneficiary gets Covid-19 vaccination in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Fall in COVID-19 jabs casts doubts on vaccination target by year-end
Not standing for national anthem is disrespect but not an offence: J&K HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A passenger records a video in South Indias first train with Vistadome coach inaugurated in Mangaluru Junction Railway station, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Vistadome coach with glass doors and glass roof launched in Bengaluru-Mangaluru train
Argentina's Lionel Messi (C) and teammates celebrate after winning the Conmebol 2021 Copa America football tournament final match against Brazil at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi's Argentina beats Brazil 1-0, wins Copa America title
Gallery
Fuelling the 'GOAT' debate further, Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo won the European Golden Boot, Argentina captain Lionel Messi became Copa America top scorer.
Euro Cup or Copa America?: Best stats, goal scorers, performers as continental tournaments conclude; Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi win Golden Boot
Victorious captain Lionel Messi of Argentina kisses the Copa America trophy. (Photo | AP)
Copa America 2021: Best images of Lionel Messi as Argentina end 28-year trophy drought at Brazil's Maracana
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp