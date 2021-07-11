STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Investor-unfriendly charge against Kerala baseless: Pinarayi

On Kitex Group’s investment in Telangana, Pinarayi indicated a wait-and-watch approach and declined further comment.

Published: 11th July 2021 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2021 05:48 AM   |  A+A-

Pinarayi Vijayan | EPS

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of Kitex Group alleging “investor-unfriendly” climate in Kerala and choosing Telangana for its latest investment, Chief Minster Pinarayi Vijayan said the argument that the state is not conducive for investment is baseless and archaic. He said such allegations should be seen as a concerted effort to insult the state.

“It is not right to point out isolated incidents and create roadblocks in the state’s industrial progress. These attempts will be viewed only as a move to wreck the state’s march forward,” Pinarayi said. On Kitex Group’s investment in Telangana, Pinarayi indicated a wait-and-watch approach and declined further comment.

“Everyone is bound to obey the law. Complaints, if any, would be examined and such inspections are only natural. These should not be seen as witch-hunt and the government has no intention of doing so,” he said, in what is seen as a response to Kitex Group’s charge of being hounded by authorities.

The chief minister said Kerala has the best investor-friendly climate at the national level. “In the Sustainable Development Goals Index brought out by the Niti Ayog recently, the state was ranked number one.” Pinarayi underscored that industrial development, which was a major yardstick in the index, helped the state clinch the top slot. Pinarayi said the Niti Aayog’s India Innovation Index ranked Kerala second in terms of best business environment and human capital. The state also earned fourth rank in better investment opportunities category as well, he said.

‘State aims to better Ease of Doing Business rankings’

Pinarayi reminded that the state was ranked fourth in the Investment Potential Index brought out by the National Council of Applied Economic Research. The state earned the ranking on the basis of land, jobs, political stability and business awareness, he said.

“Since 2016, the LDF government has been adopting important industrial-friendly measures. The state had also set up district-level committees with statutory powers to address industrial disputes,” Pinarayi said. He said the state was engaged in efforts to attain 10th position in the Ease of Doing-business rankings. 

The chief minister reminded that the state has declared its resolve to set up a centralised mechanism for carrying out checks in industrial units. A software-based complaint redressal system will be evolved. 
In addition to the existing three-tier system, single window boards will be setup at all industrial parks for speedy clearance for entrepreneurs, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kitex Group Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan
India Matters
A health worker prepares to administer Covid vaccine to a beneficiary in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Rare autoimmune hepatitis in people vaccinated with Covishield a concern'
COVID-19 warrior Mukesh Hissariya featured on a Dettol product (Photo | Express)
Bihar man who arranged over 200 Covid cremations features on Dettol products
A beneficiary gets Covid-19 vaccination in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Fall in COVID-19 jabs casts doubts on vaccination target by year-end
Not standing for national anthem is disrespect but not an offence: J&K HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A passenger records a video in South Indias first train with Vistadome coach inaugurated in Mangaluru Junction Railway station, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Vistadome coach with glass doors and glass roof launched in Bengaluru-Mangaluru train
Argentina's Lionel Messi (C) and teammates celebrate after winning the Conmebol 2021 Copa America football tournament final match against Brazil at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi's Argentina beats Brazil 1-0, wins Copa America title
Gallery
Fuelling the 'GOAT' debate further, Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo won the European Golden Boot, Argentina captain Lionel Messi became Copa America top scorer.
Euro Cup or Copa America?: Best stats, goal scorers, performers as continental tournaments conclude; Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi win Golden Boot
Victorious captain Lionel Messi of Argentina kisses the Copa America trophy. (Photo | AP)
Copa America 2021: Best images of Lionel Messi as Argentina end 28-year trophy drought at Brazil's Maracana
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp