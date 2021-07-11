Investor-unfriendly charge against Kerala baseless: Pinarayi

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of Kitex Group alleging “investor-unfriendly” climate in Kerala and choosing Telangana for its latest investment, Chief Minster Pinarayi Vijayan said the argument that the state is not conducive for investment is baseless and archaic. He said such allegations should be seen as a concerted effort to insult the state.

“It is not right to point out isolated incidents and create roadblocks in the state’s industrial progress. These attempts will be viewed only as a move to wreck the state’s march forward,” Pinarayi said. On Kitex Group’s investment in Telangana, Pinarayi indicated a wait-and-watch approach and declined further comment.

“Everyone is bound to obey the law. Complaints, if any, would be examined and such inspections are only natural. These should not be seen as witch-hunt and the government has no intention of doing so,” he said, in what is seen as a response to Kitex Group’s charge of being hounded by authorities.

The chief minister said Kerala has the best investor-friendly climate at the national level. “In the Sustainable Development Goals Index brought out by the Niti Ayog recently, the state was ranked number one.” Pinarayi underscored that industrial development, which was a major yardstick in the index, helped the state clinch the top slot. Pinarayi said the Niti Aayog’s India Innovation Index ranked Kerala second in terms of best business environment and human capital. The state also earned fourth rank in better investment opportunities category as well, he said.

‘State aims to better Ease of Doing Business rankings’

Pinarayi reminded that the state was ranked fourth in the Investment Potential Index brought out by the National Council of Applied Economic Research. The state earned the ranking on the basis of land, jobs, political stability and business awareness, he said.

“Since 2016, the LDF government has been adopting important industrial-friendly measures. The state had also set up district-level committees with statutory powers to address industrial disputes,” Pinarayi said. He said the state was engaged in efforts to attain 10th position in the Ease of Doing-business rankings.

The chief minister reminded that the state has declared its resolve to set up a centralised mechanism for carrying out checks in industrial units. A software-based complaint redressal system will be evolved.

In addition to the existing three-tier system, single window boards will be setup at all industrial parks for speedy clearance for entrepreneurs, he added.