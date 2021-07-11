STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kitex gets invite from Karnataka

The Karnataka government has provided us details of their industries policy and I have assured to revert on Monday,” Sabu told TNIE. 

Sabu M Jacob, CMD of Kitex | File photo

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kitex chairman and managing director Sabu M Jacob, who announced a Rs 1,000-crore investment in Telangana on Friday received an invitation from Karnataka to consider the state as an investment destination on Saturday. Sabu, who extended his visit to Telangana by one day following a request from the state government, said he received a call from  Union minister of state for electronics and information technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar, who is an MP from Karnataka, on Saturday morning.

The Kitex delegation that arrived in Hyderabad on Friday visited the industrial unit of Welspun Group and the industrial park at Chandanvadi on Saturday. The delegation will return to Kerala in the private jet arranged by Telangana on Sunday morning. The team will reach Kochi at 11.45am. Sabu said the red carpet welcome offered by Telangana proves why the state is leading the Ease of Doing Business index.

