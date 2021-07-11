STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Narcotics recovered from cell of accused

The report also said the two accused were found in possession of narcotics and two sharp-edged weapons when the prison officials searched their cell on Monday.

Published: 11th July 2021 05:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2021 05:35 AM   |  A+A-

Drugs

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Shan A S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Prisons Department on Saturday wrapped up its inquiry on the allegations raised by gold-smuggling accused Sarith PS and handed over the report to Prisons Director General Rishi Raj Singh. Sarith alleged that the prisons staff had threatened him to name certain Congress and BJP leaders as accused in the gold smuggling case.

Highly-placed sources said the report filed by South Zone DIG Ajayakumar gave a clean chit to the prison staff, including the superintendent and the assistant superintendent, and blamed two gold-smuggling accused, Sarith and KT Rameez, of misdemeanor inside the prison. The report concluded that the allegation against the prison staff was raised to demoralise the officials so that the gold- smuggling accused could go ahead with their activities, which contravene prison rules. 

The report also said the two accused were found in possession of narcotics and two sharp-edged weapons when the prison officials searched their cell on Monday. The raid was conducted after an officer on surveillance duty with the help of CCTV camera visuals found out that Rameez was smoking banned tobacco product, while Sarith stood guard near the grills.

The duo objected to the raid led by the prison superintendent and assistant superintendent. The narcotics and two scissors were recovered during the inspection. The report stated that the narcotics and scissors could have been smuggled in with the help of prison inmates, who are engaged in various works outside the prison complex.The report mentioned that the two inmates behaved rudely with the prison staff and shouted at them for inspecting the parcels which had arrived from outside. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
gold smuggling case Sarith PS
India Matters
A health worker prepares to administer Covid vaccine to a beneficiary in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Rare autoimmune hepatitis in people vaccinated with Covishield a concern'
COVID-19 warrior Mukesh Hissariya featured on a Dettol product (Photo | Express)
Bihar man who arranged over 200 Covid cremations features on Dettol products
A beneficiary gets Covid-19 vaccination in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Fall in COVID-19 jabs casts doubts on vaccination target by year-end
Not standing for national anthem is disrespect but not an offence: J&K HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A passenger records a video in South Indias first train with Vistadome coach inaugurated in Mangaluru Junction Railway station, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Vistadome coach with glass doors and glass roof launched in Bengaluru-Mangaluru train
Argentina's Lionel Messi (C) and teammates celebrate after winning the Conmebol 2021 Copa America football tournament final match against Brazil at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi's Argentina beats Brazil 1-0, wins Copa America title
Gallery
Fuelling the 'GOAT' debate further, Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo won the European Golden Boot, Argentina captain Lionel Messi became Copa America top scorer.
Euro Cup or Copa America?: Best stats, goal scorers, performers as continental tournaments conclude; Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi win Golden Boot
Victorious captain Lionel Messi of Argentina kisses the Copa America trophy. (Photo | AP)
Copa America 2021: Best images of Lionel Messi as Argentina end 28-year trophy drought at Brazil's Maracana
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp