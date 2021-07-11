Narcotics recovered from cell of accused

Shan A S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Prisons Department on Saturday wrapped up its inquiry on the allegations raised by gold-smuggling accused Sarith PS and handed over the report to Prisons Director General Rishi Raj Singh. Sarith alleged that the prisons staff had threatened him to name certain Congress and BJP leaders as accused in the gold smuggling case.

Highly-placed sources said the report filed by South Zone DIG Ajayakumar gave a clean chit to the prison staff, including the superintendent and the assistant superintendent, and blamed two gold-smuggling accused, Sarith and KT Rameez, of misdemeanor inside the prison. The report concluded that the allegation against the prison staff was raised to demoralise the officials so that the gold- smuggling accused could go ahead with their activities, which contravene prison rules.

The report also said the two accused were found in possession of narcotics and two sharp-edged weapons when the prison officials searched their cell on Monday. The raid was conducted after an officer on surveillance duty with the help of CCTV camera visuals found out that Rameez was smoking banned tobacco product, while Sarith stood guard near the grills.

The duo objected to the raid led by the prison superintendent and assistant superintendent. The narcotics and two scissors were recovered during the inspection. The report stated that the narcotics and scissors could have been smuggled in with the help of prison inmates, who are engaged in various works outside the prison complex.The report mentioned that the two inmates behaved rudely with the prison staff and shouted at them for inspecting the parcels which had arrived from outside.