STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

‘Salaam’ to Mujahids: Kanthapuram Sunnis restore madrassa textbook

But the specific reference was removed from the textbooks of the EK faction when the Sunnis split into two in 1989. 

Published: 11th July 2021 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2021 05:42 AM   |  A+A-

By M P Prashanth
Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The Sunni faction led by Kanthapuram AP Aboobacker Musaliar has restored the portion in the madrassa textbook that asserted that Sunnis should not greet Mujahids (Salafis) and members of the Jamaa-at-Islami with the customary ‘salaam.’ It is a usual practice among the Muslims to say ‘Assalamu Alaikkum’ when they meet each other. The undivided Samastha Kerala Jam-Iyyathul Ulema had decided in 1930s that the Sunnis should not say ‘salaam’ to the ‘innovators’ in the religion. 

The call was to boycott them in every aspect of life including marriages and social gatherings. (‘Innovators’ or ‘reformists’ is a derogatory term used in Islam to denote those who bring in practices that are alien to the religion. Sunnis consider Salafis and Jamaa’at-e-Islami as those who smuggled in such beliefs.)As a result of the decision, the textbooks of the Sunni madrassas specifically contained references to Mujahids and Jama’at as groups that should be avoided for saying ‘salaam.’ 

But the specific reference was removed from the textbooks of the EK faction when the Sunnis split into two in 1989. Kanthapuram group had alleged that the EK faction avoided mentioning Mujahids and Jama’at specifically and used the general term ‘innovators’ because many of the leaders of the IUML were Mujahids.

It was cited as the example of the political subservience of the EK faction to the IUML.  The rank and file of the Kanthapuram faction were embarrassed when the same thing happened in their textbooks too. Reference to Mujahids and Jama’at was dropped from the textbook for the third standard of the madrassas run by the Kanthapuram faction when the syllabus was revised. It was replaced by the general term ‘innovators’ as happened in the textbooks of the EK faction. 

After an urgent meeting on Friday, the mushwara (consultative body) issued a statement saying that there has been no change in their approach to the ‘innovators’ and ‘reformers.’ The meeting chaired by E Sulaiman Musaliar, president, Kanthapuram faction of the Samastha, said that the portion that has been there in the textbook will be restored because the decision had created some confusion. 

Samastha mushawara member Wandoor Abdurehman Faizi told TNIE that textbooks for the madrassas were revised recently. “Direct references to Mujahids and Jamaa’at-e-Islami were removed from the text and were given in the activity part of the book,” he said.  The teachers can explain who the ‘innovators’ are when they conduct the classes. “It is part of the new system to give more thrust to activity part. Moreover, we thought that it would be more appropriate to teach such things from sixth standard onwards,” Faizi said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AP Aboobacker Musaliar
India Matters
A health worker prepares to administer Covid vaccine to a beneficiary in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Rare autoimmune hepatitis in people vaccinated with Covishield a concern'
COVID-19 warrior Mukesh Hissariya featured on a Dettol product (Photo | Express)
Bihar man who arranged over 200 Covid cremations features on Dettol products
A beneficiary gets Covid-19 vaccination in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Fall in COVID-19 jabs casts doubts on vaccination target by year-end
Not standing for national anthem is disrespect but not an offence: J&K HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A passenger records a video in South Indias first train with Vistadome coach inaugurated in Mangaluru Junction Railway station, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Vistadome coach with glass doors and glass roof launched in Bengaluru-Mangaluru train
Argentina's Lionel Messi (C) and teammates celebrate after winning the Conmebol 2021 Copa America football tournament final match against Brazil at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi's Argentina beats Brazil 1-0, wins Copa America title
Gallery
Fuelling the 'GOAT' debate further, Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo won the European Golden Boot, Argentina captain Lionel Messi became Copa America top scorer.
Euro Cup or Copa America?: Best stats, goal scorers, performers as continental tournaments conclude; Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi win Golden Boot
Victorious captain Lionel Messi of Argentina kisses the Copa America trophy. (Photo | AP)
Copa America 2021: Best images of Lionel Messi as Argentina end 28-year trophy drought at Brazil's Maracana
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp