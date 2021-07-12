Cops find one more Ananthu in Reshma’s FB chat list

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: Reshma, who was remanded in custody in connection with the death of her newborn baby, was also in friendship with one Ananthu Prasad, a resident of Nedungolam in Kollam and an accused in several cases, the police said. This person is different from her Facebook friend Ananthu. Ananthu Prasad had been chatting with Reshma in the name of Bilal. He is a remand prisoner in the district jail.

When Ananthu Prasad’s picture was shown during interrogation at Attakkulangara Women’s Jail, Reshma identified him as Bilal. Reshma had chatted with him through Facebook Messenger for four months. The friendship started after her husband Vishnu went to the Gulf.Reshma had chatted with Bilal while maintaining a close relationship with Ananthu whose fake profile was created by her close relatives Arya, 23, and Greeshma, alias Shruti, 22, on FB. The police had recorded the statement of a young woman who was also close to Ananthu Prasad.

Reshma had told the police that she went to several places to meet Ananthu. The police are trying to find out which of the two Ananthus Reshma had gone to meet at Varkala a year and a half ago. The police hope to gather scientific evidence after receiving a detailed report from FB officials on the internet protocol addresses of the devices on which Reshma had accessed accounts.