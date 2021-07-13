Kerala eases lockdown curbs: Shop timings extended, weekend lockdown to continue 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government on Tuesday announced more lockdown relaxations after a review meeting chaired by chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

As per the new decisions, shops can function till 8 pm and banks can stay open for public for five days in a week.

In category 'A' (TPR rate up to 5 per cent), all types of shops and business establishments will remain open on all days except during weekend lockdown.

In 'B' category (TPR rate up to 10 per cent), the shops which sell essential provisions will remain open on all days, while other shops would function on Monday, Wednesday and Friday till 8 pm.

In 'C' category (TPR rate up to 15 per cent), the shops which sell essential provisions will remain open all days while other shops are allowed to open only Friday.

In 'D' category (TPR rate above 15 per cent), only shops which sell essential provisions are allowed to open.

It was also decided that the weekend lockdown will continue in the state.

The traders community has asked the state government to allow them to open shops on all days of the week. But the state government is of the view that the state cannot afford opening all shops until test positivity rate comes below 10 per cent.