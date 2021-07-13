STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala eases lockdown curbs: Shop timings extended, weekend lockdown to continue 

As per the new decisions, shops can function till 8 pm and banks can stay open for public for five days in a week.

Published: 13th July 2021 12:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2021 12:57 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala Police officials checking passes for employees to enter Ernakulam market. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government on Tuesday announced more lockdown relaxations after a review meeting chaired by chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

As per the new decisions, shops can function till 8 pm and banks can stay open for public for five days in a week.

In category 'A' (TPR rate up to 5 per cent), all types of shops and business establishments will remain open on all days except during weekend lockdown.

In 'B' category (TPR rate up to 10 per cent), the shops which sell essential provisions will remain open on all days, while other shops would function on Monday, Wednesday and Friday till 8 pm. 

In 'C' category (TPR rate up to 15 per cent),  the shops which sell essential provisions will remain open all days while other shops are allowed to open only Friday.

In 'D' category (TPR rate above 15 per cent), only shops which sell essential provisions are allowed to open.

It was also decided that the weekend lockdown will continue in the state.

The traders community has asked the state government to allow them to open shops on all days of the week. But the state government is of the view that the state cannot afford opening all shops until test positivity rate comes below 10 per cent. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Kerala government Kerala covid cases Kerala lockdown restrictions
India Matters
The source of the infection remains unknown (File photo | Shriram BN)
India's first Covid patient contracts virus again in Kerala
eople queue up to refill their oxygen tanks at a filling station in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Covid: Is Lambda variant more dangerous?
The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur has predicted an imminent ‘third wave’. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
What should we do to prevent a third Covid wave?
Supreme Court (File Photo| EPS)
High speed Supreme Court proceedings soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
North Korea's grave food crisis | Tnie Documentary
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on the Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday. (Photo |Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Lord Jagannath embarks on annual Rath Yatra in Puri amid Covid protocols
Gallery
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on Puri's Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday, July 12, 2021. (Photo|Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Rath Yatra 2021: Puri celebrates amid tight security and Covid protocols
The Beckwourth Complex, California's largest wildfire this year, set alight portions of the Plumas National Forest on July 8, 2021, and spread beyond state lines over to neighbouring states. It continues to burn across 83,926 acres of land, destroying at
Baptism of fire: The largest Californian wildfire of the year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp