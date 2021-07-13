Medical student who became India's first COVID-19 patient contracts virus again in Kerala

Gopika Varrier By

THRISSUR: India's first COVID-19 patient, a medical student from Kerala's Thrissur district, tested positive for the virus again on Tuesday, after a gap of one-and-a-half years.

She had tested positive for COVID-19 on January 30 last year on her return from Wuhan in China, the epicentre of the outbreak, becoming India's first patient to be infected with the coronavirus. She was doing her medical degree at Wuhan University.

"I took a COVID test before going to Delhi. The antigen test was negative but the RT-PCR came back positive. I only have mild symptoms and am currently under home isolation," the student, a native of Mathilakam, said.

Thrissur DMO K J Reena said there was nothing to be afraid of as the health condition of the woman was stable. "There are instances in which people contract the virus for a second time. This can be such a case. We are closely in touch with her and following up on her health condition."

She is yet to take the COVID-19 vaccine. The source of the infection remains unknown in her case.

