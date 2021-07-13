STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Muslim organisations urge govt to allow more believers in mosques

Muslim organisations have urged the government to ease Covid restrictions to allow more believers to pray in mosques.

Published: 13th July 2021 05:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2021 05:24 AM   |  A+A-

Image of a mosque used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Muslim organisations have urged the government to ease Covid restrictions to allow more believers to pray in mosques.

Currently, only 15 persons are allowed to pray in mosques. In a press release issued here on Monday, Kerala Nadvathul Mujahideen (KNM) state president T P Abdulla Koya Madani and general secretary M Muhammad Madani said believers should be allowed inside places of worship after ensuring all  precautions.  The leaders said limiting 15 persons for prayers cannot be justified. The numbers should be increased according to the size of mosques. 

Keeping people away from places of worship when restrictions are being eased in every other sector may raise suspicions, they said. Police have registered cases against custodians to some mosques that were opened after following all the protocol stipulations. KNM leaders asked the CM to end police aggression on believers. Jama’at-e-Islami Kerala amir M I Abdul Azeez also asked the government to increase the allowed number of believers in view of relaxing of restrictions in other fields.

In a press release, he said the scientific method would be to limit the number of persons as per the size of the mosque. “Limiting the number to 15 for all places of worship irrespective of their size is irrational,” he said.Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musaliar said the government should allow the requisite number of believers for the Friday prayers and for Eid ul-Adha prayers at places where Covid is under control.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Muslim organisations mosques COVID 19 Covid norms
India Matters
The source of the infection remains unknown (File photo | Shriram BN)
India's first Covid patient contracts virus again in Kerala
eople queue up to refill their oxygen tanks at a filling station in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Covid: Is Lambda variant more dangerous?
The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur has predicted an imminent ‘third wave’. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
What should we do to prevent a third Covid wave?
Supreme Court (File Photo| EPS)
High speed Supreme Court proceedings soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
North Korea's grave food crisis | Tnie Documentary
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on the Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday. (Photo |Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Lord Jagannath embarks on annual Rath Yatra in Puri amid Covid protocols
Gallery
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on Puri's Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday, July 12, 2021. (Photo|Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Rath Yatra 2021: Puri celebrates amid tight security and Covid protocols
The Beckwourth Complex, California's largest wildfire this year, set alight portions of the Plumas National Forest on July 8, 2021, and spread beyond state lines over to neighbouring states. It continues to burn across 83,926 acres of land, destroying at
Baptism of fire: The largest Californian wildfire of the year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp