STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Study on bodies of Covid victims holds prospects of better treatment

A pioneering pathological study conducted on the bodies of  Covid victims found that the virus affected all the major organs causing tiny, but multiple blood clots.

Published: 13th July 2021 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2021 05:57 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Unnikrishnan S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A pioneering pathological study conducted on the bodies of  Covid victims found that the virus affected all the major organs causing tiny, but multiple blood clots. A detailed examination found that the disease affects the lungs, kidneys, liver, pancreas, bones, thyroid glands and even the brain irrespective of the age of the victims.

The study assumes significance as it enables doctors and medical researchers to have a better understanding of the disease and  indicates the need for pointed treatment. And this could provide a greater insight into a few emerging areas, including post-Covid neurological and gynaecology problems. 

“The study found that blood thinning medicines given to reduce clots in major blood vessels of Covid patients were effective. A detailed examination of the organs shed light on multiple clots in the small capillaries which affected their functioning. It is also significant that we could find traces of viruses deep inside the brain. Only a few viruses and bacteria are known to cross the blood-brain barrier. The damage caused by the virus in the brain could be a major study,” said Dr J S Sravan, a senior resident of AIIMS. The Thiruvananthapuram-native is one of the four doctors involved in the first ever autopsy study on Covid dead in the country. 

The study was conducted on Covid victims in the 25 -84 age group, which comprised an almost equal number of males and females. “The age and gender did not have much significance on the impact of the disease on organs. The number of clots were slightly higher in older persons,” said Sravan.

The study was conducted on 21 bodies between August 16 and October 23 last year. The disease was relatively new then and the team had to get special permission and set up protocol to initiate the study. “The guideline was to send the bodies of Covid-infected to the crematorium without any autopsy. We also had a tough time getting consent from the victims’ kin for the study,” said Sravan. The team had to self-isolate for four months to conduct the study. “I had to send my wife home before the study while the other faculty members also  isolated themselves. It requires a secure facility, which is available only at 4 or 5 places in the country, to conduct the procedures. That is the reason why a study on this is limited,” he said. 

The study was conducted on Covid victims in 25-84 age group, which comprised an almost equal number of males and females. The team had to self-isolate for four months for the study 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid victims covid deaths COVID 19
India Matters
The source of the infection remains unknown (File photo | Shriram BN)
India's first Covid patient contracts virus again in Kerala
eople queue up to refill their oxygen tanks at a filling station in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Covid: Is Lambda variant more dangerous?
The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur has predicted an imminent ‘third wave’. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
What should we do to prevent a third Covid wave?
Supreme Court (File Photo| EPS)
High speed Supreme Court proceedings soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
North Korea's grave food crisis | Tnie Documentary
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on the Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday. (Photo |Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Lord Jagannath embarks on annual Rath Yatra in Puri amid Covid protocols
Gallery
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on Puri's Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday, July 12, 2021. (Photo|Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Rath Yatra 2021: Puri celebrates amid tight security and Covid protocols
The Beckwourth Complex, California's largest wildfire this year, set alight portions of the Plumas National Forest on July 8, 2021, and spread beyond state lines over to neighbouring states. It continues to burn across 83,926 acres of land, destroying at
Baptism of fire: The largest Californian wildfire of the year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp