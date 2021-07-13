STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Tribal village in Kerala hitherto untouched by COVID-19 reports first cases

However, officials said the source of their infection is not believed to be Edamalakkudy as they had gone out of the village for various purposes.

Published: 13th July 2021 10:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2021 10:55 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala lockdown

Representational Image. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By PTI

IDUKKI: A tribal village in Kerala, which remained untouched by the novel coronavirus till Monday, reported its first cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, Health department officials said.

A 26-year old man and 40-year old woman, hailing from Edamalakudy, the first tribal panchayat of the state, have been admitted to hospitals in Munnar and Kottayam after being diagnosed with the virus, they said.

However, officials said the source of their infection is not believed to be Edamalakkudy as they had gone out of the village for various purposes.

The man, who had left the village on June 29, had been serving as a bystander of a patient in various hospitals.

The source of his infection is certainly not his village.

The woman had also gone out seeking treatment for some ailments.

She was referred to the Medical College hospital, Kottayam after she complained of allergies to some medicines.

The source of her infection is not believed to be the hamlet, they said.

Idukki DMO Dr N Priya said, a COVID vaccination camp will be organised in Edamalakudy near Munnar next week.

During the camp, antigen tests will also be conducted to find out if more people are infected with the virus, she told P T I.

Long before the government clamped lockdown officially, the tribals were confined to their fringe hamlets isolating themselves to ensure that no one among them got infected.

They come out of the shelter of forests only rarely to collect essential articles, baby food and medicines.

They were also not hesitant to request the outsiders including police and health workers to ensure that they are not carriers of the virus while visiting them.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID-19 Kerala Lockdown
India Matters
The source of the infection remains unknown (File photo | Shriram BN)
India's first Covid patient contracts virus again in Kerala
eople queue up to refill their oxygen tanks at a filling station in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Covid: Is Lambda variant more dangerous?
The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur has predicted an imminent ‘third wave’. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
What should we do to prevent a third Covid wave?
Supreme Court (File Photo| EPS)
High speed Supreme Court proceedings soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
North Korea's grave food crisis | Tnie Documentary
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on the Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday. (Photo |Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Lord Jagannath embarks on annual Rath Yatra in Puri amid Covid protocols
Gallery
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on Puri's Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday, July 12, 2021. (Photo|Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Rath Yatra 2021: Puri celebrates amid tight security and Covid protocols
The Beckwourth Complex, California's largest wildfire this year, set alight portions of the Plumas National Forest on July 8, 2021, and spread beyond state lines over to neighbouring states. It continues to burn across 83,926 acres of land, destroying at
Baptism of fire: The largest Californian wildfire of the year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp