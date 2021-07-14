All-time record success rate of 99.47 per cent in Kerala SSLC exams

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A record 99.47% of students who wrote the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examinations amid the pandemic this year have become eligible for higher studies. This was an increase of 0.65% from last year's pass percentage of 98.82%.

Of the 4,21,887 students who appeared for the SSLC exam, 4,19,651 have become eligible for higher studies. General Education Minister V Sivankutty who announced the results on Wednesday said a record 1,21,318 students secured A+ grade in all subjects. This denoted an increase of 35% in the number of A+ grade achievers in all subjects compared to the previous year.

"There has been a huge increase in the number of schools with 100% success rate. As many as 2,214 schools recorded the feat this year compared to 1,837 last year," Sivankutty said.

Of the 645 private students who appeared for the exam in the new scheme, 537 became eligible for higher studies, with a success rate of 83.26%. The success rate of private students in the old scheme was 78.03%.

While Kannur became the revenue district with the highest success rate of 99.85%, Wayanad recorded the lowest pass percentage of 98.13. The revenue district with the maximum number of A+ holders in all subjects was Malappuram with 7,838 candidates.

The success rate of students who appeared for exams in centres in the Gulf and Lakshadweep was 97.03% and 96.81% respectively.

Students can apply for revaluation and scrutiny from July 17 to July 23. The dates of the Save A Year (SAY) exam, for those students who became ineligible for higher studies, will be announced later. Students can appear for the SAY exam in a maximum of three subjects.