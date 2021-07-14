STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

All-time record success rate of 99.47 per cent in Kerala SSLC exams

Of the 4,21,887 students who appeared for the SSLC exams, 4,19,651 have become eligible for higher studies, said General Education Minister V Sivankutty, while announcing the results

Published: 14th July 2021 02:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2021 04:17 PM   |  A+A-

students, examinations, board exams, exam preparations, CBSE, school students

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A record 99.47% of students who wrote the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examinations amid the pandemic this year have become eligible for higher studies. This was an increase of 0.65% from last year's pass percentage of 98.82%.

Of the 4,21,887 students who appeared for the SSLC exam, 4,19,651 have become eligible for higher studies. General Education Minister V Sivankutty who announced the results on Wednesday said a record 1,21,318 students secured A+ grade in all subjects. This denoted an increase of 35% in the number of A+ grade achievers in all subjects compared to the previous year.

"There has been a huge increase in the number of schools with 100% success rate. As many as 2,214 schools recorded the feat this year compared to 1,837 last year," Sivankutty said.

Of the 645 private students who appeared for the exam in the new scheme, 537 became eligible for higher studies, with a success rate of 83.26%. The success rate of private students in the old scheme was 78.03%.

While Kannur became the revenue district with the highest success rate of 99.85%, Wayanad recorded the lowest pass percentage of 98.13. The revenue district with the maximum number of A+ holders in all subjects was Malappuram with 7,838 candidates.

The success rate of students who appeared for exams in centres in the Gulf and Lakshadweep was 97.03% and 96.81% respectively.

Students can apply for revaluation and scrutiny from July 17 to July 23. The dates of the Save A Year (SAY) exam, for those students who became ineligible for higher studies, will be announced later. Students can appear for the SAY exam in a maximum of three subjects.       

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala SSLC exams SSLC exam results
India Matters
International departure passengers at Rapid PCR testing centre at Terminal-3 of Kochi airport. (Photo | EPS)
IMA says Covid restrictions in Kerala unscientific, causing spread
A health worker takes nasal sample of a man for COVID-19 test near a metro station, in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Delta sub-lineages unlikely to be more transmissible than parent variant: Govt panel
 Kanwar yatra
Right Uttarakhand move on Kanwar yatra, put health above polls
Kundan Kumar Roy
Colourful creations of colour-blind painter winning hearts & laurels

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this Oct. 7, 2016 file photo, people watch the sunset over the skyline, with Burj Khalifa at right, in Dubai. (Photo | AP)
Watch | World’s deepest pool opens in Dubai with ‘Sunken City’
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
You all are a reflection of new India: PM Modi to athletes | Tokyo Olympics
Gallery
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on Puri's Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday, July 12, 2021. (Photo|Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Rath Yatra 2021: Puri celebrates amid tight security and Covid protocols
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp