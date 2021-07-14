STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Delhi church demolition shocking: Pinarayi

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has termed the demolition of a church in South Delhi shocking.

Published: 14th July 2021 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2021 06:06 AM   |  A+A-

Pinarayi Vijayan | EPS

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has termed the demolition of a church in South Delhi shocking. The state government has limitations in intervening in the matter. However it will see what can be done, he said responding to media queries in Delhi on Tuesday. 

It was the South Delhi district administration which razed a church allegedly built on encroached land during a demolition drive on Monday. On Tuesday morning the Church authorities met the chief minister and raised the issue with him. “It’s a highly shocking incident. Usually a place of worship is meant for offering prayers only. A situation of tension should not have been created there. Going by media reports, the structure was fully razed to the ground,” he said. 

“They raised concerns about the incident. However they are aware of the state government’s limitations in the matter. I have assured them the government will see what can be done,” he added. Responding to questions, Pinarayi said he hasn’t yet discussed the matter with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

SYRO-MALABAR CHURCH CONDEMNS ACT
Kochi: The Syro-Malabar Church on Tuesday expressed anguish over the destruction of Little Flower Church at Faridabad in Delhi. According to the church, the videos of JCB tearing down the church, where holy mass was being celebrated for the past 13 years, and other buildings on the compound is heart-rending. “The total disregard for the holy relics and ritualistic materials kept in the church elicits deep sadness,” said the church.

The demolition was given the go-ahead by the government at a time when the dispute regarding the construction of the church was under consideration in the court. According to Fr Alex Onampalli, media commission secretary, Syro Malabar Church, the church denounces the demolition carried out by the Delhi government authorities. 

AN OPEN CHALLENGE TO MINORITIES: ARCHBISHOP
Thrissur: Archbishop Mar Andrews Thazhath on Tuesday said that the demolition of a church in Delhi should be considered as an open challenge against minorities in the country.

“The Syro Malabar Church has been a place of worship for more than 2,000 people who migrated to Delhi. This is a total violation of constitutional rights of a citizen to practise and preach his religion,” said

Thazhath in a protest meeting. He alleged the civil authorities demolished the church overlooking the orders of the Delhi High court and National Human Rights Commission.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
church demolition Delhi Pinarayi Vijayan
India Matters
International departure passengers at Rapid PCR testing centre at Terminal-3 of Kochi airport. (Photo | EPS)
IMA says Covid restrictions in Kerala unscientific, causing spread
A health worker takes nasal sample of a man for COVID-19 test near a metro station, in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Delta sub-lineages unlikely to be more transmissible than parent variant: Govt panel
 Kanwar yatra
Right Uttarakhand move on Kanwar yatra, put health above polls
Kundan Kumar Roy
Colourful creations of colour-blind painter winning hearts & laurels

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this Oct. 7, 2016 file photo, people watch the sunset over the skyline, with Burj Khalifa at right, in Dubai. (Photo | AP)
Watch | World’s deepest pool opens in Dubai with ‘Sunken City’
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
You all are a reflection of new India: PM Modi to athletes | Tokyo Olympics
Gallery
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on Puri's Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday, July 12, 2021. (Photo|Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Rath Yatra 2021: Puri celebrates amid tight security and Covid protocols
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp