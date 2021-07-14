Delhi church demolition shocking: Pinarayi

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has termed the demolition of a church in South Delhi shocking. The state government has limitations in intervening in the matter. However it will see what can be done, he said responding to media queries in Delhi on Tuesday.

It was the South Delhi district administration which razed a church allegedly built on encroached land during a demolition drive on Monday. On Tuesday morning the Church authorities met the chief minister and raised the issue with him. “It’s a highly shocking incident. Usually a place of worship is meant for offering prayers only. A situation of tension should not have been created there. Going by media reports, the structure was fully razed to the ground,” he said.

“They raised concerns about the incident. However they are aware of the state government’s limitations in the matter. I have assured them the government will see what can be done,” he added. Responding to questions, Pinarayi said he hasn’t yet discussed the matter with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

SYRO-MALABAR CHURCH CONDEMNS ACT

Kochi: The Syro-Malabar Church on Tuesday expressed anguish over the destruction of Little Flower Church at Faridabad in Delhi. According to the church, the videos of JCB tearing down the church, where holy mass was being celebrated for the past 13 years, and other buildings on the compound is heart-rending. “The total disregard for the holy relics and ritualistic materials kept in the church elicits deep sadness,” said the church.

The demolition was given the go-ahead by the government at a time when the dispute regarding the construction of the church was under consideration in the court. According to Fr Alex Onampalli, media commission secretary, Syro Malabar Church, the church denounces the demolition carried out by the Delhi government authorities.

AN OPEN CHALLENGE TO MINORITIES: ARCHBISHOP

Thrissur: Archbishop Mar Andrews Thazhath on Tuesday said that the demolition of a church in Delhi should be considered as an open challenge against minorities in the country.

“The Syro Malabar Church has been a place of worship for more than 2,000 people who migrated to Delhi. This is a total violation of constitutional rights of a citizen to practise and preach his religion,” said



Thazhath in a protest meeting. He alleged the civil authorities demolished the church overlooking the orders of the Delhi High court and National Human Rights Commission.