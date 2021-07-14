Orthodox Church head Baselios Marthoma Paulose II laid to rest

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Hundreds of people belonging to various social strata, including clergies, faithful and others, on Tuesday bid a tearful adieu to Baselios Marthoma Paulose II, Catholicos of the East and supreme head of the Malankara Orthodox Church, who passed away on Monday. The mortal remains were laid to rest with state honours in a specially-made crypt beside the Catholicate palace chapel at the Church headquarters at Devalokam near Kottayam by 5.30pm.

The proceedings during the day began with a prayer in the morning. Kuriakose Mar Cleemis Metropolitan, who is in-charge of Malankara Association, led the funeral service, which began by 2 pm. All the bishops of the Orthodox Church were co-celebrants.

Heads of various other Churches including Sabu K Cherian, bishop of CSI Madhya Kerala Diocese, Mar Joseph Perumthottam, Metropolitan Archbishop of Changanassery, Cardinal Mar George Alencherry, Major Archbishop of the Syro-Malabar Church and Baselios Cleemis, major archbishop of the Syro-Malankara Catholic Church, were present. Meanwhile, US president Joe Biden and Ignatius Aphrem II, Patriarch of Antioch, also offered condolences.

Church sources said a five-member Episcopal council led by senior metropolitan Kuriakose Mar Cleemis would manage administration of the church till October 14. On that day, the Malankara Association - an apex body comprising priests and laity representatives from all parishes under the church, is slated to convene at Parumala and ratify the nomination of the next head of the church.