STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Orthodox Church head Baselios Marthoma Paulose II laid to rest

Church sources said a five-member Episcopal council led by senior metropolitan Kuriakose Mar Cleemis would manage administration of the church till October 14.

Published: 14th July 2021 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2021 06:15 AM   |  A+A-

The mortal remains of Catholicos Baselios Paulose II being laid to rest at a specially made crypt at the Catholicate Palace chapel at Devalokam in Kottayam on Tuesday| Vishnu Prathap

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Hundreds of people belonging to various social strata, including clergies, faithful and others, on Tuesday bid a tearful adieu to Baselios Marthoma Paulose II, Catholicos of the East and supreme head of the Malankara Orthodox Church, who passed away on Monday. The mortal remains were laid to rest with state honours in a specially-made crypt beside the Catholicate palace chapel at the Church headquarters at Devalokam near Kottayam by 5.30pm. 

The proceedings during the day began with a prayer in the morning. Kuriakose Mar Cleemis Metropolitan, who is in-charge of Malankara Association, led the funeral service, which began by 2 pm. All the bishops of the Orthodox Church were co-celebrants.

Heads of various other Churches including Sabu K Cherian, bishop of CSI Madhya Kerala Diocese, Mar Joseph Perumthottam, Metropolitan Archbishop of Changanassery, Cardinal Mar George Alencherry, Major Archbishop of the Syro-Malabar Church and Baselios Cleemis, major archbishop of the Syro-Malankara Catholic Church, were present. Meanwhile, US president Joe Biden and Ignatius Aphrem II, Patriarch of Antioch, also offered condolences.

Church sources said a five-member Episcopal council led by senior metropolitan Kuriakose Mar Cleemis would manage administration of the church till October 14. On that day, the Malankara Association - an apex body comprising priests and laity representatives from all parishes under the church, is slated to convene at Parumala and ratify the nomination of the next head of the church.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Orthodox Church Baselios Marthoma Paulose II
India Matters
International departure passengers at Rapid PCR testing centre at Terminal-3 of Kochi airport. (Photo | EPS)
IMA says Covid restrictions in Kerala unscientific, causing spread
A health worker takes nasal sample of a man for COVID-19 test near a metro station, in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Delta sub-lineages unlikely to be more transmissible than parent variant: Govt panel
 Kanwar yatra
Right Uttarakhand move on Kanwar yatra, put health above polls
Kundan Kumar Roy
Colourful creations of colour-blind painter winning hearts & laurels

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this Oct. 7, 2016 file photo, people watch the sunset over the skyline, with Burj Khalifa at right, in Dubai. (Photo | AP)
Watch | World’s deepest pool opens in Dubai with ‘Sunken City’
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
You all are a reflection of new India: PM Modi to athletes | Tokyo Olympics
Gallery
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on Puri's Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday, July 12, 2021. (Photo|Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Rath Yatra 2021: Puri celebrates amid tight security and Covid protocols
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp