Reshuffle in Kerala police top brass on cards

Prisons director-gen Rishiraj Singh to retire this month; transfers unlikely for some senior ADGPs in key posts

Published: 14th July 2021

By Shan A S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: An overhaul in the top-level is expected in the state police this month. Following Loknath Behera, prisons director-general Rishiraj Singh will be retiring this month, necessitating a reshuffle in the top brass. 

According to a source, the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau will get a new director as the incumbent, ADGP Sudesh Kumar, is expected to be moved to the Prisons Department. The government will also have to find a new road safety commissioner, the vacancy which was vacated by Anil Kanth’s elevation as State Police Chief. 

A final decision is not yet taken as to who will fill the boots of Sudesh, who was one of the contenders for the post of State Police Chief. However, the source said a non-controversial senior officer is considered the favourite in the race. The Vigilance Department is considered a key portfolio as the government has time and again made it clear that it will not shy away from probing the corruption cases against opposition leaders. 

Meanwhile, other senior ADGPs, who handle key portfolios, will not be transferred, the source added. That means Headquarters ADGP Manoj Abraham, Intelligence ADGP T K Vinod Kumar, Law and Order ADGP Vijay Sakhare and Crime Branch ADGP S Sreejith will get an extended stint in their current offices. 

“Since Anil Kant is new to the post of the police chief, there is little chance of Manoj Abraham getting a transfer as he assists in file work. Also, Manoj, Sakhare, Sreejith and Vinod enjoy the full backing of the government. Hence a reshuffle is unlikely in the Police Headquarters,” the source added. However, the posts in the Headquarters that have been lying vacant due to the retirement of several officers will be filled. The existing vacancies of DIG Administration, Assistant Inspector General (Public Grievances) and Additional Assistant Inspector General would be filled with conferred IPS officers.

