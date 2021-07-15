STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
11 roads to be added in second phase of Bharatmala project

The state government in a statement has informed that a stretch of Kannur Airport road will also be upgraded into NH up to Mysuru.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan met Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari at his official residence in New Delhi where they discussed various development projects in the state, including the second phase of the prestigious Bharatmala project.

A decision in principle has also been taken to have a ring road between Paripally to Vizhinjam. The state government had submitted a detailed project report on 12 roads which will be upgraded as NH following the National Highways Authority of India granting preliminary sanction. 

The state government in a statement has informed that a stretch of Kannur Airport road will also be upgraded into NH up to Mysuru. The stretch will begin from Kannur Chowwa to Mattannur, Koottupuzha, Valavupara, Makkoottam, Virajpet and Madikeri. The economic possibilities of Vizhinjam harbour development will be taken into consideration and accordingly the ring road concept would be taken up. An amount of `4,500 crore is expected towards completion of the ring road project.  

Following are the 11 roads which would be included in the second phase of the Bharatmala project  — Alappuzha (NH 47) to Changanassery - Vazhoor- 14th mile (NH 220) of 50 km; Kayamkulam (NH 47) - Tiruvalla Junction (NH 183) of 23km; the junction near Vijayapuram (NH 183)- Oonnukal Junction (NH 85) of 45km; Kalpetta Junction (NH 766) - Mananthavady of 50 km, extension of NH 183A - Titanium Chavara (NH 66) of 17 km; combining NH 183 A-Pampa - Elavunkal near Laha of 21.6km; combining Thiruvananthapuram-Thenmala of 72 km; Hosdurg-Panathur-Bhagamandala-Madikeri of 57 km; Cherkala - Kallidukka (which passes through Kerala) of 28 km, Vadakkenchery-Pollachi; and Vizhinjam-Karamana-Kaliyikkavila road. 

