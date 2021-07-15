STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Complaints of favouritism amid long wait for second Covid vaccine dose

Many worried they may miss window period after first jab; oppn parties hold protests, accuse ruling party of controlling distribution

Published: 15th July 2021 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2021 07:18 AM

People queue up for vaccination at Jimmy George Indoor Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram | FILE PIC

By Unnikrishnan S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: People awaiting the second dose of Covid vaccination are in a fix as they are not able to book slots even though the health department claims that it has managed to steady the supply. While there is no denying the fact that the frugal supply from the Centre has dragged the pace of inoculation, residents complained that they are being denied vaccines though the vaccination centres are functioning. 

Many are worried that they might miss the window period between 84 days and 103 days after the first dose. However, the health experts have allayed the concerns saying there would not be any problem with the delay. But reports of new infections and possibility of a third wave of Covid have increased the concerns of people.

“I have sought the help of others to book slots for my second dose, but these slots disappear in a matter of a few minutes. The slots, if at all open, are in far-flung locations. When I became convinced I cannot book online, I approached the ward member. Though he says vaccines are not available, I can see the rush for vaccination at the public health centre near my house,” said Sreekumar Pillai, a retired schoolteacher and a Palamel panchayat resident.

The vaccine shortage has led tech-savvy people to book slots in far-flung locations using various digital tools. Often, these vaccination centres are located in rural areas where people are less likely to use digital tools for booking. The health department took steps to distribute vaccines with the involvement of local bodies. However, the opposition parties accuse the government of showing political favouritism in vaccine distribution. It has led to a slew of protests in various local bodies in the districts. 

Offline booking is done through tokens distributed by ward members. But there is a huge demand as the vaccine is in short supply, leading to accusations of favouritism. “Distribution is controlled by CPM members. The beneficiaries are chosen selectively without the knowledge of ward members from other parties,” said Justin Jacob, a ward member in the same panchayat.

The Kerala Government Medical Officers’ Association (KGMOA) has suggested to the health department to avoid favouritism by drawing a list based on house numbers. It suggested that the health committee of the local body or the Rapid Response Team shall also consider the age, comorbidities and social backwardness of people in distributing vaccines. The state chapter of Indian Medical Association has also lashed out at the vaccination policy of the state government saying that the slow pace of distribution would be disastrous in the event of a third wave.

Vaccination status of eligible population(above 18 years)
First dose: 44%
Second dose: 17%
Age group - No. of people yet to take 2nd dose 45 years and above  

80,60,028 (71%) 
18-44 years  1,49,03,404 (99%)
Major hindrances 
Short supply of vaccine
Digital divide affecting online slot booking
Accusations of politicisation and favouritism in choosing beneficiaries at the ward level
Token system causing crowding at vaccine centres 
Source: DHS, as of July 13 midnight







