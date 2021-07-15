Karipur gold smuggling: Thillankeri to be quizzed

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Probing the Karipur gold smuggling case, the customs on Wednesday issued a notice to Akash Thillankeri, accused in the murder of Youth Congress worker S P Shuhaib of Mattannur, to appear for interrogation next Monday.

The customs searched Akash’s residence in Kannur on the day. According to the customs officials, the central agency received crucial information regarding Akash’s links with Arjun Ayanki, the second accused in the Karipur gold smuggling case in which 2.3 kg of gold was seized from a Malappuram native on June 21.

“Ajmal V K who is the third accused in the case, made some revelations on the basis of which Akash was served with a notice to appear for interrogation. In the search held at his house, we have recovered some incriminating documents,” a customs official said. Meanwhile, the customs submitted in court that Ajmal was the link between the carrier and the person in Dubai who arranged the gold.