Karipur gold smuggling: Thillankeri to be quizzed

The customs searched Akash’s residence in Kannur on the day.

Published: 15th July 2021 06:07 AM

File photo of Arjun Ayanki, accused in Karipur gold smuggling case produced at Ernakulam Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Court on Tuesday. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Probing the Karipur gold smuggling case, the customs on Wednesday issued a notice to Akash Thillankeri, accused in the murder of Youth Congress worker S P Shuhaib of Mattannur, to appear for interrogation next Monday.

The customs searched Akash’s residence in Kannur on the day. According to the customs officials, the central agency received crucial information regarding Akash’s links with Arjun Ayanki, the second accused in the Karipur gold smuggling case in which 2.3 kg of gold was seized from a Malappuram native on June 21.

“Ajmal V K who is the third accused in the case, made some revelations on the basis of which Akash was served with a notice to appear for interrogation. In the search held at his house, we have recovered some incriminating documents,” a customs official said. Meanwhile, the customs  submitted in court that Ajmal was the link between the carrier and the person in Dubai who arranged the gold.

