Kodakara black money case: HC dismisses bail plea of 10 accused, says heist was premeditated

Justice K Haripal observed that a major chunk of the amount, vehicles and mobile phones used by the culprits have not been retrieved, hence bail could not be granted

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Thursday dismissed the bail plea of 10 accused in the Kodakara black money robbery case. The court rejected the plea of Muhammad Ali, Raheem, Areesh, Martin, Labeeb, Rouf, Abdul Shafi, Babu alias Vattur Babu, Abdul Shukkur and T W Edwin.

Justice K Haripal observed that a major chunk of the amount, vehicles and mobile phones used by the culprits have not been retrieved, hence bail could not be granted.

The petitioners submitted that the investigation is at an advanced stage, so their further detention is not necessary.

V Sreeja, the public prosecutor, submitted that the investigation is at the middle stage and if the petitioners are released on bail, that would hamper the progress of the investigation. Out of an amount of Rs 3.5 crores looted by the accused, only Rs 1.27 crores could be retrieved, while Rs 2.19 crores remain to be recovered. Similarly, the FSL report is not yet received and mobile phones and vehicles, which were used by the culprits, have to be traced.

The prosecution case was that while the complainant and another were moving in an Ertiga car, some of the accused chased them in two cars, intercepted them, pulled out the driver and co-passenger from the vehicle after smashing the window glass and drove away. Later, currency worth Rs 3.5 crores carried in the vehicle was looted and divided among the accused persons.

The court said that there are numerous mysterious aspects to the case. The complainant had stated to the police that Rs 25 lakhs was looted by the culprits. But during the course of the investigation, it came out that Rs 3.5 crores was being carried in the vehicle and the entire money was looted.

There were numerous circumstances to think that it was a premeditated act and the accused had moved after hatching a conspiracy. The source of the money carried in the vehicle, the purpose for which it was carried etc. have not been traced. Many aspects of the crime remain to be unravelled. Some of the accused are still at large. It has also come out that a large number of witnesses remain to be examined, said the court.

