STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Take anti-dowry bond from students: Governor Khan

He said prominent political leaders supported his decision. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan responded creatively.

Published: 15th July 2021 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2021 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Sending a strong message against the practice of dowry in Kerala society, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Wednesday observed a 10-hour fast to create awareness about the menace and suggested that university vice-chancellors demand an anti-dowry bond from degree students.
Speaking after the fast, Khan said there was nothing political in his action. He began his fast at 8am in Raj Bhavan and concluded it with a prayer at the Gandhi Bhavan.

He said prominent political leaders supported his decision. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan responded creatively. Dowry is an evil prevalent in all parts of the country. Awareness programmes like this would be a support to the government and police, he said.The students should take a pledge not to demand or give dowry. Degree certificates of those violating the bond shall be cancelled, he suggested. 

He broke the fast by drinking a glass of lime juice handed to him by a Class X student Gouri. 
Last month, Khan had visited the parents of Vismaya, the woman who died by suicide allegedly due to dowry harassment. Last Friday, the Kerala High Court, taking up a petition filed by educationist Indira Rajan of Perumbavoor, directed the state government to inform the court about the steps taken by it from 2004 for the effective implementation of the Kerala Dowry Prohibition Act.

In a video message on Tuesday, the governor said it was “sad that the spectre of dowry continues to raise its ugly head in our state which has been globally acclaimed for enviable social indicators like literacy and life expectancy”. Mahatma Gandhi had said any young man, who makes dowry a condition to marriage, discredits his education and his country and dishonours womanhood.

“The Sthree Paksha Keralam initiative of the Kerala government also emphasises the need to ensure the dignity of our women by saying no to dowry and related practices. Giving and taking dowry are criminal offences which attract imprisonment of up to five years. More than that, it is a grave injustice and ignominy to the dignity of women whose contribution to Kerala’s growth are widely acknowledged,” Khan said.“Let’s make Kerala a true god’s own land where girls and boys come forward to boldly say no to a marriage that involves dowry. It would go a long way in creating greater awareness and ensuring gender equality and social justice,” he said.

GOVERNOR’S FAST NOT AGAINST GOVT, SAYS BALAN 
T’Puram: CPM central committee member A K Balan has said that the Governor’s fast was not a move against the state government. “The Governor has no adverse opinion against the government. He has always spoken well of the government and is giving good encouragement. People will not accept the BJP state president’s attempt to fish in troubled waters,” he said. Balan said it would be impossible for Surendran to understand the thoughts and acts of a noble personality like Khan. The Governor has made a model intervention. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arif Mohammed Khan dowry harassment Dowry Cases Kerala anti-dowry law
India Matters
International departure passengers at Rapid PCR testing centre at Terminal-3 of Kochi airport. (Photo | EPS)
IMA says Covid restrictions in Kerala unscientific, causing spread
A health worker takes nasal sample of a man for COVID-19 test near a metro station, in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Delta sub-lineages unlikely to be more transmissible than parent variant: Govt panel
 Kanwar yatra
Right Uttarakhand move on Kanwar yatra, put health above polls
Kundan Kumar Roy
Colourful creations of colour-blind painter winning hearts & laurels

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Fuel Hike: Petrol prices cross Rs 107 in Mumbai, Rs 109 in Bhopal
A factory burns in the background while empty boxes litter the foreground from looted goods being removed, on the outskirts of Durban, South Africa, Wednesday, July 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)
South Africa Riots: Violence, vandalism, loots and no food after Zuma goes to jail
Gallery
India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes. Some of the prominent stars who made India proud over the years were not able to make the cut to Tokyo Olympics due to various reasons - injuries and a drop in rankings - amongst other issues. Check out the list of Indian stars who missed the cut to the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | PTI)
Hima Das to Leander Paes: Prominent Indian stars who missed the cut to Tokyo Olympics
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp