Kerala govt cancels 'good service entry' of revenue official who provided info under RTI

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala criticised the LDF government for the move and stated that the Opposition will continue its protests against the government

Published: 16th July 2021 04:47 PM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala government has cancelled the good service entry awarded to revenue under-secretary Salini OG who had provided a copy of the revenue department file on the controversial tree felling order under the Right To Information Act. In his order cancelling the entry, revenue additional chief secretary A Jayathilak said the official's integrity is 'not beyond doubt'.

"Facts that were brought to light subsequently based on a preliminary enquiry and examination of certain files clearly reveal that her integrity is not beyond doubt. I am therefore of the view that she is not eligible for a good service entry," said the order.

The order has already kicked up a row as the Kerala Secretariat Association has come out against the move. "If there was an enquiry, she should have been served a memo. The order also does not make a mention of the findings of the enquiry. Further, the GO says 'I am of the view', something an officer cannot state in an official order. It's akin to the secretary acting as the Governor," pointed out Secretariat Association vice president Anil Kumar.  

Salini, known as an efficient employee, invited the government's wrath after she provided info under the RTI. Following this, she went on leave for two months. It's alleged that she proceeded on leave after higher officials publicly admonished her. The Secretariat Association had earlier alleged that the revenue secretary verbally harassed Salini.

Ironically, it was Jayathilak himself who had awarded the good service entry to Salini last April for dedication and devotion to work. In his order, Jayathilak had observed that she has rendered remarkable service. "She takes earnest efforts in complying with the direction of judgments within the time limit. She was an inspiration, the right guide and a good superior officer for the assistants as a section officer," said the order, which further stated that Salini was promoted as under-secretary, taking into account her dedication and hard work. It further said she has rendered commendable work as under-secretary.

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala criticised the LDF government for the move and stated that the Opposition will continue its protests against the government.

