STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala to receive Rs 4,122 crore as GST compensation

Kerala will get Rs 4,122.27 crore from the Rs 75,000 crore that the Union finance ministry has released to states and union territories as compensation for shortfall in GST revenues.

Published: 16th July 2021 05:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2021 05:53 AM   |  A+A-

GST Council

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala will get Rs 4,122.27 crore from the Rs 75,000 crore that the Union finance ministry has released to states and union territories as compensation for shortfall in GST revenues. The fund comes under the back-to-back loan facility in lieu of GST compensation. It is in addition to the normal GST compensation released every two months out of the actual cess collection.

On Thursday, almost 50% of the total shortfall for the year was released. The rest will be released in the second half of 2021-22 in steady instalments, the ministry said. The money was sourced through borrowings of the Centre in five-year securities, totalling Rs 68,500 crore and two-year securities for Rs 6,500 crore issued in this fiscal year at a weighted average yield of 5.60 and 4.25 percent per annum, respectively. 

Finance MInister K N Balagopal on Thursday met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. He sought to extend GST compensation period for another five years and raise annual borrowing limit of states to 5% of GSDP. Covid relief steps for small-scale traders and traditional industries and moratorium on bank loans were other demands. Sitharaman assured all support to the state’s development projects, Balagopal said on FB.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GST compensation Kerala
India Matters
A cyclist rides past 'Tokyo' signage outside the National Stadium, the main venue for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, in Tokyo on July 17, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
First case of Covid-19 in Tokyo Olympic Village: Organisers
Representational image (File photo| AP)
IISc-Bengaluru's 'warm' COVID vaccine effective against all major variants of concern: Study
Raipur Police distributing a face mask to a woman (Photo | Express)
New COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh close to combined figures of seven major states
Ghaziabad-based engineering college to offer free education for Covid-hit students 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | This house in Kerala's Kalamassery tilted sideways on its own
Surekha Sikri (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Balika Vadhu's 'Dadisa', the splendid Surekha Sikri
Gallery
India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes. Some of the prominent stars who made India proud over the years were not able to make the cut to Tokyo Olympics due to various reasons - injuries and a drop in rankings - amongst other issues. Check out the list of Indian stars who missed the cut to the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | PTI)
Hima Das to Leander Paes: Prominent Indian stars who missed the cut to Tokyo Olympics
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp