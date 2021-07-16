Orthodox, Jacobite bishops attend Sreedharan Pillai’s swearing-in ceremony

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Though the BJP has not succeeded in gaining the confidence of Christian denominations in Kerala, Goa Governor and former state president of the BJP PS Sreedharan Pillai continues to enjoy the support of the church leaders in the state. This was evident at the swearing-in ceremony of Sreedharan PIllai, who took over as Goa Governor on Thursday.

Representatives of the warring Orthodox and Jacobite factions were present. While Ahmedabad diocese metropolitan Geevarghese Mar Yulios Pulikkottil represented the Orthodox faction, synod secretary Bishop Thomas Mor Thimothios represented the Jacobite church.

Rev Cijo M Abraham and Rev Jinu Daniel from Mar Thoma Church and Pastor PJ Thomas representing the Pentecostal church attended the function. Kerala Human Rights Commission judicial member K Baijunath, BJP national vice president A P Abdullakutty, Kerala leaders P K Krishnadas, A N Radhakrishnan also attended.