RT-PCR negative certificate not mandatory for visitors coming to Kerala if fully vaccinated against Covid

In first week of June, Kerala had made RT-PCR test negative result mandatory for many activities including inter-state travel and for attending examinations. 

The revised order is in the wake of the good progress of Covid-19 vaccination. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

T'PURAM: People who have taken both doses of Covid-19 vaccine need not submit an RT-PCR negative certificate for any purpose. This will be applicable for people coming to Kerala from other states.

They need to produce the vaccination certificate which shows that they have taken both the doses. 

But those who develop symptoms of Covid-19 shall undergo RT-PCR test and carry the negative result, said an order issued by chief secretary VP Joy. 

The order has already come into force. 

In first week of June, the state had made RT-PCR test negative result mandatory for many activities including inter-state travel and for attending examinations. 

The revised order is in the wake of the good progress of Covid-19 vaccination.

The demand for making vaccination certificate an alternative for RT-PCR certificate was raised by several sections, including Keralites living in other states. 

Many of them were not even aware of the requirement for an RT-PCR negative certificate which resulted in arguments with officers deployed on the borders. 

Walayar border had witnessed several incidents in which Keralites returning from Bangalore were denied entry to the state for want of an RT-PCR negative certificate.

