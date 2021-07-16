Woman dies after mud wall collapses on her in heavy rain

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Heavy rain continued to wreak havoc in Kozhikode and Wayanad.

Kanakamma

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE/KALPETTA: Heavy rain continued to wreak havoc in Kozhikode and Wayanad. A housewife, Kanakamma Sadanandan, died when a steep mud wall behind the house caved in on her at Adivaram in Thamarassery around 10.30am on Thursday

“The accident took place when the woman was cooking food in a temporary shed in the backyard as their house was under renovation. The mud was filled up to her chest. Local people tried to rescue her but could not save her life. She was almost trapped in the mud for more than half an hour. Though locals took her to a nearby private hospital in Kaithapoyil, the hospital authorities confirmed her death. The body was transferred to the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital for postmortem,” said Najumnnisa M, neighbour and Adivaram ward member.

Meanwhile, 16 houses in Thamasrassery taluk and 29 houses in Koyilandy taluk partially damaged in the heavy rain. 

Extensive damage has been done to the hill stations in recent days owing to heavy rain. Power outages and traffic blocks have become common. A tree fell on National Highway 766 near Kunnamangalam in Wednesday’s heavy rain and affected the traffic.

The lorry parked nearby was damaged. The Vellimadukunnu Fire and Rescue team led the operation to clear the road. In Wayanad, the roof of the house of Tharuvana-based autorickshaw driver Vaishwan M collapsed due to strong winds on Wednesday night.  A housewife was hit by an uprooted tree in front of the house due to strong wind and rain. The victim is Rukmini Vijayan (63), a native of Pozhuthana Sugandhagiri.

