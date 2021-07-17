Kerala BJP V-P Radhakrishnan gets threat call from UAE

By Express News Service

KOCHI: BJP state vice-president KS Radhakrishnan lodged a police complaint alleging he had received receiving death threats from the UAE for writing a book, “Love Jihad in the Quran.” Radhakrishnan, who is also former Kerala PSC Chairman and ex-Vice-Chancellor of Sree Sankaracharya Sanskrit University, said he lodged a complaint with the Kochi city police commissioner after an anonymous caller threatened him with dire consequences for writing the book.

“The caller first abused me and then threatened me. This is the third time I am receiving such calls. Since he used filthy language, I disconnected the call,” Radhakrishnan alleged.