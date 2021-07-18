‘Pink Protection’ to check atrocities against women

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state police will launch a ‘Pink Protection’ project from Monday aimed at tackling dowry-related atrocities and harassment of women in public places and cyberspace, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said. “Police come to know of dowry-related atrocities only when complaints come to the fore. As part of pre-empting such atrocities, a Pink Janamaithri Beat system will be launched,” the chief minister said.

Pink Janamaithri beat personnel will conduct door-to-door visits and collect information on domestic violence. The information will be collected from panchayat members, neighbours and other local people and handed over to the Station House Officers (SHOs) for further action.

Specially-trained policewomen will be deployed for Pink Janamaithri beat. They will position themselves at bus stations, outside schools and colleges and public places. A pink control room will be functional in all districts to assist them. Besides, Pink Shadow team will be deployed to detect anti-social elements. The chief minister added that all-woman police patrol teams known as ‘Pink Romeo’ will also be become operational from Monday.