'Retrograde': IMA slams Kerala govt's decision to ease COVID-19 curbs for Bakri Eid; may approach SC

The IMA, in its statement also called for immediate withdrawal of the order and enforcement of a zero-tolerance policy towards Covid-appropriate behaviour.

Published: 18th July 2021 07:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2021 07:00 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala COVID cases

A healthcare worker conducts COVID test at Tagore Hall in Kozhikode on Wednesday. (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The largest body of doctors in India, the Indian Medical Association on Sunday warned the Kerala government against easing restrictions ahead of Bakri Eid as the state is witnessing a surge in Covid-19 cases and test positivity rate. 

In a statement, the association termed the decision of Kerala to ease restrictions ahead of the festival as “retrograde”, cautioning that a third wave of the pandemic may be inevitable if appropriate steps are not taken.

“IMA is pained to see amidst the rise of cases and seropositivity, the Kerala Government has issued an order to ease out lockdown followed in the state on the pretext of religious gatherings of Bakri Eid,” said the body on Sunday. 

The association added that it is unwarranted and inappropriate at the time of medical emergency when many northern states like Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand have stopped “with a constructive sense of public safety the traditional and popular pilgrimage Yatras”.

The medical body also threatened that it may knock the doors of the Supreme Court “if the state is not enforcing Covid-appropriate behaviour and become a model state to curtail the rising menace of Covid, by withdrawing this decision”.

The IMA, in its statement also called for immediate withdrawal of the order and enforcement of a zero-tolerance policy towards Covid-appropriate behaviour.

It further urged the administration not to deviate from its statutory duty and vision to ensure the safety of the state as well as the country.

Kerala has been one of the worst-hit states in India and has recorded over 31 lakh Covid-19 cases and 15,269 deaths due to the infectious disease.

On Saturday, the state recorded 16, 148 new infections, the highest single-day rise in cases in over a month.

The test positivity rate for the state has also gone above 10 % which necessitates restrictions as per the ICMR guidelines.  

